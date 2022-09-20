ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Southeast Texas#Linus College#Hispanic#Lit#Mexican Restaurant
beaumontcvb.com

Beaumont CVB Launches New Nature Center

The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has now taken occupancy of the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC) located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive. The 1935 CCC-built community center building is now the City’s newest tourism attraction, sitting in the middle of Tyrrell Park. The TPNC’s mission is to...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022

Deaths – 199 (Was 198 on 09/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 1 on 09/15/22) Jasper – 13 (Was 15 on 09/15/22) Kirbyville – 3 (Was 3 on 09/15/22) Buna – 3 (Was 4 on 09/15/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy