Read full article on original website
Related
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
Cheniere Foundation donates $70K to Lamar State College Port Arthur to develop, support new apprenticeship program
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a donation to help develop and support a new apprenticeship program. The $70,000 check was gifted to LSCPA by Amy Miller and Chad Dearien with the Cheniere Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the first US company to export liquefied natural gas.
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Port Arthur’s James Marshall Green Sr. remembered for service to city, school district
I don’t think I had a chance to meet James Marshall Green Sr. when I first hired on as a reporter at The Port Arthur News, but when I saw his recent obituary, my memory was jogged. And while I didn’t know him, I knew of him. I...
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.
Port Arthur News
Businessman Juan Escoto talks success, perseverance ahead of Port Arthur’s inspirational Camino al Exito
Juan Escoto has some advice for people just starting their own business. Escoto, owner of Escoto Tile and Remodeling, knows it takes perseverance and the willingness to ask for help when needed. “Never give up,” Escoto said. “There will always be someone willing to provide answers you might need. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beaumontcvb.com
Beaumont CVB Launches New Nature Center
The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has now taken occupancy of the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC) located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive. The 1935 CCC-built community center building is now the City’s newest tourism attraction, sitting in the middle of Tyrrell Park. The TPNC’s mission is to...
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
New sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School designed to be supportive, therapeutic space for students
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new sensory room for students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur will open soon. The sensory room is designed to be a supportive, therapeutic space to assist. students in self-calming efforts by offering an environment of relaxation, according to a news...
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Independent School District looking to add vape detectors across campuses
Leaders with Port Arthur Independent School District are looking to be proactive rather than reactive when dealing with the realities of vaping. Just as homeowners place smoke detectors in their home to alert them to danger should there be smoke, the same could be said to placing vape detectors in schools, according to Dr. Melvin Getwood.
Operation One Vote, Inc. hosting National Voter Registration Day event in Beaumont Tuesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Operation one VOTE, Inc. is hosting an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. The celebration and rally will be held Tuesday, September 20 in the Jury Impaneling Room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, located at 1149 Pearl Street. The event...
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 198 on 09/15/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022:. Brookeland – 1 (Was 1 on 09/15/22) Jasper – 13 (Was 15 on 09/15/22) Kirbyville – 3 (Was 3 on 09/15/22) Buna – 3 (Was 4 on 09/15/22)
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0