Will the 49ers Bust the Denver Broncos?
Seems like any easy win for the good guys, right? WRONG!
ESPN
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo advising Trey Lance to try to stay positive as he recovers from season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Now that he's back in the role of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty to do this week. But before he could fully dive back in, he made sure to reach out to the man he's replacing: injured quarterback Trey Lance. Speaking to...
Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Wants the 49ers to Give him More Freedom on the Field This Season
"The more freedom you have as a quarterback, you'll play better, you're more confident and good things will happen."
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Richard Sherman: Broncos must loosen reins on QB Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson's teammate in Seattle, believes the quarterback is off to a rocky start because the Broncos are trying to change his style of play. “He has to get back to being himself. He doesn’t have to play like anybody else," Sherman said Thursday on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
FOX Sports
Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch
Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
49ers' George Kittle to make season debut vs. Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will get a big boost on offense in Week 3, as tight end George Kittle will make his season debut against the Broncos on Sunday night. Kittle missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G extra motivated for fateful starting opportunity
SANTA CLARA — The transition for Jimmy Garoppolo to return to his role as the starting quarterback for the 49ers has appeared seamless but the veteran shared one moment that sparked his determination to succeed. While the 30-year-old quarterback outwardly has seemed to take everything in stride, Garoppolo shared...
Scrutiny and Pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Lightest it's Ever Been
Now that he is a backup that is being paid significantly less than he has in years past, criticism with him takes a tremendous step back.
Garoppolo's return as starting QB a familiar feeling for 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback,...
Broncos Hint at Plan to Attack Niners 'Drop-Back' QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Will the Retention of Jimmy Garoppolo Pay Dividends?
This decision has a high floor and a low ceiling.
Russell Wilson looks to maintain dominance against 49ers
SAN FRANCISCO (1-1) at DENVER (1-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC OPENING LINE: 49ers by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 1-1, Broncos 0-2.
