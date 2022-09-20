ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy G extra motivated for fateful starting opportunity

SANTA CLARA — The transition for Jimmy Garoppolo to return to his role as the starting quarterback for the 49ers has appeared seamless but the veteran shared one moment that sparked his determination to succeed. While the 30-year-old quarterback outwardly has seemed to take everything in stride, Garoppolo shared...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Garoppolo's return as starting QB a familiar feeling for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers know painfully well from first-hand experience how an injury to the starting quarterback can derail an entire season.The Niners never recovered from early season injuries that sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and 2020.The situation is far different this time around after Trey Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Instead of going to an unproven backup with no history of success, the 49ers are in the same spot they were when they ended last season with a loss in the NFC title game.Garoppolo is back as the starting quarterback,...
