Read full article on original website
Related
Nursing home residents enjoy ‘Kick-off Buckwheat Parade’
"Stonerise Kingwood" held a small parade on Miller Road for its residents on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. to make its way down to the nursing facility.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Buckwheat Festival’s King and Queen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Queen Ceres LXXX Taylor Holt and King Buckwheat LXXX Jimmy Peaslee joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about how they became royalty for the festival and the WVU Marching Band performing at the festival. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
Adopt a Tree offering free trees for Elkins residents
Just ahead of Forest Festival, the City of Elkins Tree Board's announced that the Adopt-A-Tree program is returning this fall.
WDTV
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Athenaeum
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more
High Street shooting, a movie filming in Morgantown, the Pawpaw Festival is coming, and much more. Maddie and Lauren are back for the week of September 23 to talk about everything going around WVU. This week, we had a shooting on the High Street, Maddie stumbled onto a movie filming in Morgantown, there's controversy on displaying Pride flags at schools in Monongalia County, and WVU has an evening football game after finally winning their first game. Plus, check out some fun stuff around town, including the Core Arboretum Pawpaw Festival, music concerts, Campus Read events, yoga, and much more!
WDTV
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
Restaurant Road Trip: Grand Slam Grill
In the heart of Tucker County, a fairly new restaurant—the Grand Slam Grill—sits beside the baseball field in Parsons.
mountainstatesman.com
Base Invaders 11U Black and Green start the season out strong
TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County is home to many athletic teams, but one team has been taking the diamond by storm this fall, with two weeks work of games already under their belts and numerous more matchups in their future. The Taylor County Base Invaders program kicked off their inaugural season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What you don’t want to miss at the Forest Festival in Elkins
One of West Virginia's biggest and oldest festivals, Elkins' Mountain State Forest Festival, is set to start next week, after several years off due to the pandemic.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
WDTV
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
The Recorddelta
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Morgantown, WV
The largest city in the north-central part of West Virginia, Morgantown lies along the Monongahela River amidst the Appalachian foothills. Mostly known for being home to West Virginia University and its sizable student population, it has lots of picture-perfect green spaces and fun outdoor activities for you to enjoy. While...
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life
Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Cir. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
WDTV
WVU Medicine STEPS program gets a new operating room
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s state of the art simulation facility received a new addition in the last month. The simulation training program provides students from all five medical schools and gives students the chance to improve their skills before encountering patients in a real critical car situation. It’s...
Residents of Elkins areas without water due to leak
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A leaking water line has left residents of a number of Elkins vicinities without water Thursday night. An announcement from Elkins City Hall on Thursday night indicated a leaking four-inch water line which has affected water pressure in a number of areas. Vicinities reportedly affected...
Marion Co. Commissioners do not fully support Amendment 2 on the Nov. ballot
The Marion County Commission issued a statement at their meeting about Amendment 2 that voters will see on the ballot in November.
First Look: WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, WVa. — After more than three years in development — and getting built through the Covid-19 pandemic — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will open Sept. 29. The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is both connected to the Ruby Memorial Hospital and also stands apart as its own state-of-the-art tower. It’s one of about two dozen attached children’s hospitals in the United States, designed by IKM in Pittsburgh and further stepping up the care WVU Medicine already brings to expectant mothers, infants and pediatric patients. The hospital is moving its entire operations from the floor within Ruby Hospital to the new building.
Comments / 0