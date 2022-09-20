Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, striking her.

The incident is being considered an “accidental discharge” and “negligent homicide,” police said.

Whitaker died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.

No other details were released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.