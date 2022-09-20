ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police

By Ana Gutierrez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, striking her.

The incident is being considered an “accidental discharge” and “negligent homicide,” police said.

Whitaker died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.

No other details were released.

