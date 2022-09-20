ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
JONESBORO, AR
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas veterinarians adjust to growth during vet shortage

Arkansas has the lowest number of employed veterinarians, according to a study from veterinarians.org. Some veterinarians in Northwest Arkansas are adjusting to the changing landscape and seeing more patients. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

XNA may fly away from Highfill community

HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
LIFESTYLE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat

THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
ARKANSAS STATE
morethanjustparks.com

6 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Arkansas (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Arkansas. More Than Just Parks has 6 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ARKANSAS STATE
