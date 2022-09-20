Read full article on original website
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
Conway farmers look to fall season after summer drought challenges
CONWAY, Ark. — The summer drought took a toll on a lot of farmers in Arkansas— Many felt the impact across the board from their crops to their livestock. One of the farmers who was severely impacted by those droughts was Michael Lee. “I am the farm manager...
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
Kait 8
Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
5newsonline.com
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
KHBS
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
KATV
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions has gone up.
kuaf.com
Arkansas veterinarians adjust to growth during vet shortage
Arkansas has the lowest number of employed veterinarians, according to a study from veterinarians.org. Some veterinarians in Northwest Arkansas are adjusting to the changing landscape and seeing more patients. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
KHBS
XNA may fly away from Highfill community
HIGHFILL, Ark. — For the last 27 years, the Northwest Arkansas national airport has been a part of the city of Highfill. Now, the airport’s board is exploring the possibility of leaving the community. An XNA spokesperson told 40/29 News leaving Highfill and becoming its own unincorporated community...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat
THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
morethanjustparks.com
6 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Arkansas (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Arkansas. More Than Just Parks has 6 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
THV11
