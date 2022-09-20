Read full article on original website
Related
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
WDTV
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
West Virginia Department of Transportation hiring new trainees, inspectors
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release. Marshall County will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion Co. Commissioners do not fully support Amendment 2 on the Nov. ballot
The Marion County Commission issued a statement at their meeting about Amendment 2 that voters will see on the ballot in November.
Mon Commission approves easement for new campground, agrees to explore flooding issues
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission on Wednesday approved an easement allowing a gas line to cross county property on its way to the future site of the Mylan Park RV Resort and C. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wajr.com
Morgantown councilors hear reports of open drug use downtown, first responder pension woes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During the regular meeting of Morgantown City Council, elected leaders heard concerns about the effect of a sour economy on the police and fire pension funds and downtown safety. Morgantown Director of Finance, Kevin Tennant told councilors the market made a nice rebound post-pandemic shutdown, but...
Diesel spill closes I-79 on-ramp in Marion County
amp onto Interstate 79 northbound at the 139-mile marker is closed due to a diesel fuel spill, according to the Marion County 911 center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life
Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Cir. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
wajr.com
Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools
A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
wajr.com
Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Residents of Elkins areas without water due to leak
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A leaking water line has left residents of a number of Elkins vicinities without water Thursday night. An announcement from Elkins City Hall on Thursday night indicated a leaking four-inch water line which has affected water pressure in a number of areas. Vicinities reportedly affected...
BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
mountainstatesman.com
TCAC welcomes community members to create their own pumpkins
TAYLOR COUNTY—Fall is almost here, and the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) is welcoming in the month with a cute and crafty class. Join the TCAC at Gallery 62 West for a spin on pumpkin carving this autumn, as they welcome creatives to mold their own charming gourds from clay.
Metro News
Trial set for man charged in fatal 2021 boating accident in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County last summer is set to go on trial early next year. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge in a two-day bench trial set for Jan. 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Lewis County Circuit Court. A judge on Wednesday scheduled the trial date as well as pre-trial hearing for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m., according to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
What you need to know about traveling with Clarksburg’s new airline
Tickets for flights on North Central West Virginia Airport's newest airline partner, Contour Airlines, are now available for purchase. Here's what you need to know if you plan to travel on the new airline.
Comments / 0