Taylor County, WV

County
Taylor County, WV
Taylor County, WV
Government
Taylor County, WV
Health
WDTV

Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Suspected drugged Clarksburg woman faces neglect charges

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is behind bars after police say she let her 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour unattended. Officers were called to the Marion County hotel Tuesday afternoon and found the child at the front office. After searching for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools

A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Residents of Elkins areas without water due to leak

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A leaking water line has left residents of a number of Elkins vicinities without water Thursday night. An announcement from Elkins City Hall on Thursday night indicated a leaking four-inch water line which has affected water pressure in a number of areas. Vicinities reportedly affected...
ELKINS, WV
mountainstatesman.com

TCAC welcomes community members to create their own pumpkins

TAYLOR COUNTY—Fall is almost here, and the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) is welcoming in the month with a cute and crafty class. Join the TCAC at Gallery 62 West for a spin on pumpkin carving this autumn, as they welcome creatives to mold their own charming gourds from clay.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Trial set for man charged in fatal 2021 boating accident in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in connection with a fatal boating accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake in Lewis County last summer is set to go on trial early next year. Tyson Bubnar will appear before a judge in a two-day bench trial set for Jan. 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Lewis County Circuit Court. A judge on Wednesday scheduled the trial date as well as pre-trial hearing for Jan. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m., according to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

