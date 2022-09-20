Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
KU Jayhawks football vs. Duke Blue Devils: Prediction, betting line, TV
Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. The line: Kansas by 7.0 points. First-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who worked the last four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, this week becomes the latest football mind to try to figure ways to slow Kansas’ high-scoring offense.
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Duke football: This guy should make you nervous about playing Kansas
He’s quick and elusive when running, and has an accurate arm. He makes things happen and is the catalyst for a Kansas offense averaging over fifty points in their first three games. Jayhawk quarterback Jalon Daniels is going to be a handful for the defense of Duke football. A...
KSN.com
Kansas native called up to Major Leagues
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traffic warning for fans attending KU’s football game Saturday
Lawrence road construction may affect University of Kansas fans getting to the game Saturday. A bus will run from downtown to Memorial stadium.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Football Continues to Shock the World
The final seconds were ticking off the clock during the Kansas Jayhawks’ 48-30 win on the road at the University of Houston. On the television broadcast, you could hear the loud cheers from Kansas fans chanting “Rock Chalk Jayhawk… KU!” as the voices were ringing throughout TDECU Stadium.
Former Olathe NW wrestling coach charged
Stephen Mesa, a former wrestling coach at Olathe Northwest High School is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations, accused of having a relationship with a student.
WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
KU Sports
Big changes happening at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium even as full-scale renovation remains in the distance
While a full-scale renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium remains months or even years away and is still in the planning stages, big changes are happening to the venue anyway. For one, Kansas fans are starting to fill it up. KU officials told the Journal-World on Wednesday that nearly...
WIBW
2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Kelly’s response to GOP attacks on her vetoes of trans athlete bans produces swift blowback
Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in a new TV ad released Wednesday responded to weeks of attacks from state Attorney General Derek Schmidt over her vetoes of bans on transgender athletes competing in girls and women’s sports. “You may have seen my opponent’s attacks, so let me just say...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson County sheriff will not answer questions about 2020 election probe
The Kansas Secretary of State reiterates there is no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
WIBW
Did you see the Goodyear blimp in Topeka? Here’s what we know...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Goodyear blimp flying over Topeka. A viewer spotted the iconic aircraft Monday afternoon on the ground at Forbes Field. On the official Goodyear blimp Twitter account, the company said the blimp was headed to...
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
Comments / 0