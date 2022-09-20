ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks football vs. Duke Blue Devils: Prediction, betting line, TV

Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. The line: Kansas by 7.0 points. First-year Duke coach Mike Elko, who worked the last four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, this week becomes the latest football mind to try to figure ways to slow Kansas’ high-scoring offense.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN.com

Kansas native called up to Major Leagues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and...
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Football Continues to Shock the World

The final seconds were ticking off the clock during the Kansas Jayhawks’ 48-30 win on the road at the University of Houston. On the television broadcast, you could hear the loud cheers from Kansas fans chanting “Rock Chalk Jayhawk… KU!” as the voices were ringing throughout TDECU Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
KSNT News

WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who, until recently, was Olathe Northwest High School’s head wrestling coach and physical education teacher is facing felony charges, accused of having sex with a student. According to an employment history check with district staff, 47-year-old Steven Mesa had been teaching for Olathe...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
