Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Ime Udoka facing yearlong suspension for improper relationship with female staff member, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday. Assistant coach...
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly. In a statement issued Thursday night after a full day of wrangling over the terms of the punishment, the Celtics said Udoka violated team policies and left open the possibility that a longer separation could follow. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the team said. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as interim coach, one of the people who spoke with The AP said. The defending Eastern Conference champions are scheduled to hold media day on Monday and open training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the Oct. 18 season opener.
Ime Udoka apologizes for putting Celtics in 'difficult situation,' accepts year-long suspension
Less than 24 hours after a report emerged that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a "significant suspension" for engaging in an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female staff member, the team has responded. On Thursday night, the Celtics officially suspended Udoka for the 2022-2023 season for "violations...
ESPN
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III to have arthroscopic knee procedure, expected back early in 2022-23 NBA season -- sources
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee this week, causing him to require four to six weeks for recovery, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. The procedure, expected to be Thursday, will come six months after Williams had left knee surgery to repair...
theScore
Celtics suspend Udoka for 2022-23 season, reportedly won't guarantee return
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. Udoka reportedly had an intimate relationship with a female staffer, which breached the team's code of conduct. The Celtics officially attributed Udoka's ban to "violations of team policies" but did not provide specifics.
NBC Sports
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
Report: Boston Celtics to sign Luka Samanic to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to sign big man Luka Samanic to a nonguaranteed training camp deal according to new reporting from CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. The 6-foot-10 forward was previously a No. 19 overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019, with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the league with San Antonio.
Ime Udoka Reportedly Facing Possible Suspension from Celtics for Violating Organizational Guidelines
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ime Udoka faces potential disciplinary action and might receive a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski reports the Celtics are still weighing how to handle this matter. Right now, there isn't enough ...
Yardbarker
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Boston Celtics Ime Udoka To Be Suspended For Violation Of Team Guidelines
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for a violation of team guidelines.
Source: Celtics Made ’No Guarantees’ to Ime Udoka About His Future
Last season marked the Boston coach’s first season as head coach.
