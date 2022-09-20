ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly. In a statement issued Thursday night after a full day of wrangling over the terms of the punishment, the Celtics said Udoka violated team policies and left open the possibility that a longer separation could follow. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the team said. Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as interim coach, one of the people who spoke with The AP said. The defending Eastern Conference champions are scheduled to hold media day on Monday and open training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the Oct. 18 season opener.
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
theScore

Celtics suspend Udoka for 2022-23 season, reportedly won't guarantee return

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season, the team announced Thursday. Udoka reportedly had an intimate relationship with a female staffer, which breached the team's code of conduct. The Celtics officially attributed Udoka's ban to "violations of team policies" but did not provide specifics.
NBC Sports

Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension

It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Boston Celtics to sign Luka Samanic to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics are reportedly planning to sign big man Luka Samanic to a nonguaranteed training camp deal according to new reporting from CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. The 6-foot-10 forward was previously a No. 19 overall pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 2019, with career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in his two seasons in the league with San Antonio.
Yardbarker

Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
