Newton County, MO

House fire at longtime unoccupied structure in Greenwood area

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago
Redings Mill Fire battle house fire on Greenwood Drive. The residence is a long-unoccupied structure. Inset is July 2013 from Google Street View as house had no front door. September 20, 2022.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive.

Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid.

The structure was fully-engulfed as fire departments arrived Authorities on the scene tell us the tall, dry cedar trees had flames well above the nearby power lines as the structure fire spread to the ground it burned about 2 acres of underbrush and trees.

No firefighters were injured fighting the fire and there were no occupants inside the residence.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW IMAGE FROM JULY 2013 SHOWING LONGTIME UNOCCUPIED HOUSE WITH NO FRONT DOOR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation however as seen in our live video there is not much left to the residence that sits on the NW corner of Greenwood Drive as it takes a 90 degree turn about 1 1/2 mile east of Downstream Blvd.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

Newton County, MO
