Parts of Freya Street closed due to water main break

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are traveling near Freya Street, you should expect changes in your driving route.

The City of Spokane said Freya Street between 22nd Avenue and Congress Avenue will be closed until around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews are currently working on a water main break that happened on South Freya Street that is impacting drivers and around the water main break.

The City of Spokane says to follow detour signs and drive carefully around the area.

