Newnan Times-Herald
Maxine Cornwell
Mrs. Maxine Cornwell of Newnan, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Maxine was born in Calhoun County, Alabama on May 8, 1937, to the late William Foster Abernathy and the late Claudia Stonecypher Abernathy. She graduated Oxford High School and attended UAB and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham; the first person in her family to attend college. While living in Birmingham, Maxine met the love of her life, Cecil Cornwell, whom she married in 1959. Maxine was a loyal companion to Cecil throughout their 63 years of marriage. Together, they lived in Alabama, California, and Kentucky as Cecil continued his education in ministry and social work, finally settling in Georgia where Cecil worked for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home for 30 years.
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan Hospital to host 13th annual Autumn Chase
The winding trails around the lakes at Newnan Utilities Carl Miller Park will be the race course for the annual Autumn Chase on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Newnan Healthcare system. The proceeds will benefit their fitness center at 26 W. Court Square. After taking...
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
Newnan Times-Herald
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Newnan Times-Herald
Author Carolyn Curry to speak at Newnan Carnegie Library
The Newnan Carnegie Library and the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation will host author Carolyn Curry at the Carnegie. The event, set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m., is part of the Edgar B. Hollis Distinguished Author Series. Carolyn Newton Curry is an award-winning author, historian and nonprofit founder and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Rain gives way to sunshine for special needs students and adults at the fair
The special needs students and adults of Coweta County and surrounding areas got to enjoy a day at the fair on Tuesday, a day that, at one point that morning, seemed like it wasn’t going to happen. However, the rain gave way to bright sunshine and great weather for...
Newnan Times-Herald
John "Jack" Merrick
John "Jack" Merrick of Senoia, Georgia, passed away on September 18, 2022. Jack was born in Binghamton, New York, on January 15, 1933, and graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1950. He began working for Delta Airlines in 1958 in Newark, New Jersey, met his wife, Ann, shortly thereafter and relocated to Atlanta in 1965. He retired from Delta after 34 years of dedicated service and stayed busy in retirement restoring antique trunks. He also cared for many beloved dogs over the years, most recently, Daisy, who stayed by his side until his passing. As a resident of Senoia since 1975, Jack was dedicated to serving the city and took much pride in its growth and success over the years. He served on the Senoia City Council and Senoia Downtown Development Authority for many years, always striving to make his adopted hometown a better place. He was also a supporter of the Senoia Area Historical Society.
Newnan Times-Herald
Frances Ann Sauls Holder
Frances Ann Sauls Holder was born 1 August 1932 to the late Loy and Lois Brand Sauls. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the home of her son David in Gallatin, TN. She married Earl Holder on 17 November 1950. They were married 59 years until his death 24 June 2010. She married Julian Avery on 19 July 2022 in Hendersonville, TN. He survives her.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ruth Simpson Schroeder
Ruth Simpson Schroeder, 83 of Newnan went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7, 1939, in Rockland, Maine to the late Oram Simpson and Hildred Simpson, Ruth grew up on Criehaven Island, Maine, the daughter of a lobsterman. Being born a “blue baby” she fought for her life since birth and miraculously beat the odds. She was the first successful open-heart surgery at the age of 12 in 1951 at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She went on to meet her husband Arthur Schroeder in Maine and after a few years, the army transferred them to Georgia where they made their home. They were married for 66 wonderful years, loving to travel together. She loved her gardens, creating the Honey Bee Bears, writing children’s books, reading to children at schools and serving in her church. Her life was always her children and grandchildren.
Newnan Times-Herald
Farewell to a legend: David Boyd passes away
Legendary political cartoonist, artist and character David Boyd Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday after a lengthy illness. A graduate of The Citadel and a U.S. Army veteran, Boyd made his way to Newnan in the 1960s to head the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce. He later tried his hand at private...
Newnan Times-Herald
Robert David Boyd, Sr.
1938 was somewhat of a turbulent year for the state of Georgia. The southland was in the grasp of a great depression, and it was an election year. President Roosevelt, a frequent visitor to the state, inserted himself into the congressional and governor’s race. He thought his influence would...
Newnan Times-Herald
James Pope Duncan, Sr.
James Pope Duncan, Sr. passed away September 20, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 13, 1930, in Covington, GA to the late Oscar Pope Duncan and Nettie Attaway Duncan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Ann Duncan Beavers (Marion) and his first wife, Patricia Ann Owen Duncan.
