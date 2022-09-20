Read full article on original website
Author Carolyn Curry to speak at Newnan Carnegie Library
The Newnan Carnegie Library and the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation will host author Carolyn Curry at the Carnegie. The event, set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m., is part of the Edgar B. Hollis Distinguished Author Series. Carolyn Newton Curry is an award-winning author, historian and nonprofit founder and...
Local students’ fundraiser going swimmingly
A local swim team will be participating in Swim Across America on Saturday to raise money for an Atlanta cancer center. Vesna Shelnutt, the head coach of the Titans swim team at the Summit Family YMCA, said the students will be swimming in Lake Lanier in their choice of three distances, one-half mile, one mile and three miles.
CCFR members recognized at Ronnie Thames Foundation Silent Hero Awards
Several members of Coweta County Fire Rescue were recently recognized for their efforts in service. Lt. Warren Brooks was awarded the Education/Community award. Lt. Brooks is always finding ways to help the public and coworkers, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan. “He is always the first to help department members and...
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
Farewell to a legend: David Boyd passes away
Legendary political cartoonist, artist and character David Boyd Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday after a lengthy illness. A graduate of The Citadel and a U.S. Army veteran, Boyd made his way to Newnan in the 1960s to head the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce. He later tried his hand at private...
Ruth Simpson Schroeder
Ruth Simpson Schroeder, 83 of Newnan went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7, 1939, in Rockland, Maine to the late Oram Simpson and Hildred Simpson, Ruth grew up on Criehaven Island, Maine, the daughter of a lobsterman. Being born a “blue baby” she fought for her life since birth and miraculously beat the odds. She was the first successful open-heart surgery at the age of 12 in 1951 at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She went on to meet her husband Arthur Schroeder in Maine and after a few years, the army transferred them to Georgia where they made their home. They were married for 66 wonderful years, loving to travel together. She loved her gardens, creating the Honey Bee Bears, writing children’s books, reading to children at schools and serving in her church. Her life was always her children and grandchildren.
Robert David Boyd, Sr.
1938 was somewhat of a turbulent year for the state of Georgia. The southland was in the grasp of a great depression, and it was an election year. President Roosevelt, a frequent visitor to the state, inserted himself into the congressional and governor’s race. He thought his influence would...
Local swimmers to participate in Swim Across America event
Three local swimmers will be participating in the upcoming Swim Across America event with a goal of $5,000 to benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). This Saturday, September 24, Team DCS - along with nearly 20 Olympians and 750+ Swimmers from around...
Ernest Sizemore
Ernest Sizemore died peacefully on September 19, 2022, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia, at the age of 94. Ernest is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Ward Sizemore, his son, Dale Sizemore and his wife, Nancy Miller Sizemore, all of Moreland, and his daughter, Lynn Sizemore Jones and her husband, Mark Jones, of Cumming. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, James Sizemore and his partner, Nala, Whitney Jones Poitevint and her husband, Phillip, Daniel Sizemore, Mitchell Jones, his wife, Jillian, and their children Cora, Charlotte and Walker, and Hunter Jones and his wife, Emily.
James Pope Duncan, Sr.
James Pope Duncan, Sr. passed away September 20, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 13, 1930, in Covington, GA to the late Oscar Pope Duncan and Nettie Attaway Duncan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Ann Duncan Beavers (Marion) and his first wife, Patricia Ann Owen Duncan.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital to host 13th annual Autumn Chase
The winding trails around the lakes at Newnan Utilities Carl Miller Park will be the race course for the annual Autumn Chase on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Newnan Healthcare system. The proceeds will benefit their fitness center at 26 W. Court Square. After taking...
Malone, Kees bringing Canyonland back to Newnan Sept. 29
Music fans will have another opportunity to immerse themselves in 70s country rock and retro California vibes when Canyonland returns to Newnan on Thursday, Sept. 29. A celebration of the music from the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Canyonland pays tribute to artists like Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young, Little Feat, Joni Mitchell, CSN, Emmylou Harris and Jackson Browne.
Frances Ann Sauls Holder
Frances Ann Sauls Holder was born 1 August 1932 to the late Loy and Lois Brand Sauls. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the home of her son David in Gallatin, TN. She married Earl Holder on 17 November 1950. They were married 59 years until his death 24 June 2010. She married Julian Avery on 19 July 2022 in Hendersonville, TN. He survives her.
Rain gives way to sunshine for special needs students and adults at the fair
The special needs students and adults of Coweta County and surrounding areas got to enjoy a day at the fair on Tuesday, a day that, at one point that morning, seemed like it wasn’t going to happen. However, the rain gave way to bright sunshine and great weather for...
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years
On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
Chamber receives $861k subaward to carry out small business, talent development programs
The Newnan-Coweta Chamber recently announced plans for two new significant economic development programs. One program aims to help local small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic improve digital outreach and e-commerce capabilities; another will offer soft skills and technical training to adult workers who are either unemployed or underemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.
Turin Tractor Pull makes a comeback
The 26th annual Turin Tractor Pull will be held this Saturday in Turin, located on Highway 16 between Senoia and Sharpsburg. This year marks the first time since 2019 that the event will be held. It was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
GBI charges Coweta developer with bribery
A Coweta County developer is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Richard Jason Veitch 42, of Moreland, is currently charged with two counts of felony bribery. He was booked in the Coweta County Jail on Tuesday. The investigation began in August 2020 when...
Sharpsburg structure fire consumes local landmark
