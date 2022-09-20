Ruth Simpson Schroeder, 83 of Newnan went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7, 1939, in Rockland, Maine to the late Oram Simpson and Hildred Simpson, Ruth grew up on Criehaven Island, Maine, the daughter of a lobsterman. Being born a “blue baby” she fought for her life since birth and miraculously beat the odds. She was the first successful open-heart surgery at the age of 12 in 1951 at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She went on to meet her husband Arthur Schroeder in Maine and after a few years, the army transferred them to Georgia where they made their home. They were married for 66 wonderful years, loving to travel together. She loved her gardens, creating the Honey Bee Bears, writing children’s books, reading to children at schools and serving in her church. Her life was always her children and grandchildren.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO