Stop the funding, stop the encouraging, and close the borders. Deport, deport and deport. And they want to sue because they were sent to Martha's Vineyard, how about Biden being sued for open borders
The illegal invasion is planned. There are many ways to solve the problem but to Dems this is an opportunity to skew the voters to the Democrats. This a completely political power play & our country will be weaker & more dependent upon the government as a result. Shameful
These immigrants should not even be in the United States. They are illegal they didn’t come through the proper channels and you don’t know who they are. There is no other place in the world that will allow this to happen. But yet our commander in chief and his regime allowed it to happen. This is a total disgrace and a slap to the American people. He can’t even take care of our vets in our own homeless. This is just ridiculous
Related
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Border Patrol agents slam Karine Jean-Pierre's 'ignorant' claim that illegal immigrants not 'walking' across
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
Migrant flight never arrives near Biden's coastal home after Delaware officials launch preparations
Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas farmer near border says migrants 'bull-rushed' his property, broke into elderly grandparents' house
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’
DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Hispanic Republicans say DeSantis migrant flights expose border issues
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 34