Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart. A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage. The news may come as a surprise to some fans. After all, the pair participated in the Dancing With the Stars Live tour together during the early months of 2022.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers
Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today! Are Gabby Windey...
Adam Levine's Ex Nina Agdal: The Woman He Dated Between Behati Breakups
In the wake of the bombshell TikTok that alleged Adam Levine, 43, had an affair with an Instagram model, some are now looking at the Maroon 5 singer's other exes, including model Nina Agdal, to get a better grasp on his dating life. Just a few days after Levine's wife...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death
Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Makes Big Move in Divorce From Matthew Lawrence
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke came to an agreement with her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence on their divorce. The dancing pro agreed to an "uncontested" divorce with the Boy Meets World alum, bringing their divorce to a quick end and claiming they've filed their own agreement with the court.
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16
Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1