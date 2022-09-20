Read full article on original website
Man Who Patted Giuliani on Back Wants $2M for Wrongful Arrest
The man arrested after lightly touching Rudy Giuliani on the back in a Staten Island supermarket wants it known that he never assaulted the former mayor of New York—and, besides that, he wants $2 million. On Thursday, Daniel Gill filed a notice of claim against the city over the June incident, which saw him tap Giuliani and call him a “scumbag” in a ShopRite. Gill spent 24 hours behind bars over the confrontation, and briefly faced a felony assault charge, which was later reduced to third-degree assault. “I did not commit any crime. I expressed my opinion,” Gill told the New York Daily News on Thursday. “I think 90 percent of the people who saw Rudy Giuliani would have the desire to call Rudy Giuliani a ‘scumbag.’ I did not commit any crime... I have no regrets.” Gill alleges in his Thursday notice that the subsequent publicity made him “a target of falsehoods, defamations and threats,” and claims he was both falsely arrested and wrongfully imprisoned.Read it at New York Daily News
Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
Criminal charges expected to be dropped against Staten Island supermarket worker who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Charleston supermarket worker charged with assault for slapping former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani on the back during a campaign appearance for Giuliani’s son in June will avoid jail and a criminal record under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors on Wednesday. Daniel Gill’s case...
