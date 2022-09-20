ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Patted Giuliani on Back Wants $2M for Wrongful Arrest

The man arrested after lightly touching Rudy Giuliani on the back in a Staten Island supermarket wants it known that he never assaulted the former mayor of New York—and, besides that, he wants $2 million. On Thursday, Daniel Gill filed a notice of claim against the city over the June incident, which saw him tap Giuliani and call him a “scumbag” in a ShopRite. Gill spent 24 hours behind bars over the confrontation, and briefly faced a felony assault charge, which was later reduced to third-degree assault. “I did not commit any crime. I expressed my opinion,” Gill told the New York Daily News on Thursday. “I think 90 percent of the people who saw Rudy Giuliani would have the desire to call Rudy Giuliani a ‘scumbag.’ I did not commit any crime... I have no regrets.” Gill alleges in his Thursday notice that the subsequent publicity made him “a target of falsehoods, defamations and threats,” and claims he was both falsely arrested and wrongfully imprisoned.Read it at New York Daily News
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'

The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jeanine Pirro
PIX11

Dozens ask for gun possession cases to be thrown out: DA Bragg

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s been nearly three months since the landmark Supreme Court decision striking down a longstanding New York gun safety law. The law required gun license applicants to prove why they needed to carry concealed weapons in public places. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said that since the decision, dozens of motions […]
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC School Staffer Out After Project Veritas Targets Her in Hidden Camera Op

The release of a heavily-edited video appearing to show an administrator at a New York City private school discussing “sneaking” a political “agenda” into the classroom, as well as disparaging Republicans and “white boys,” has resulted in the staffer’s departure from the institution. In a letter shared by a New York Post journalist on Thursday, the president of Trinity School announced that Jennifer Norris was “no longer employed” at the academy. “Our principles are clear: bias of any kind or the threat of violence towards any person or group has no place at Trinity School,” the letter read. The footage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nyc Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn GOP hosts annual gala at Gargiulo’s

On Sunday, Brooklyn GOP hosted its Annual Reception and Gala at Gargiulo’s Catering Hall on Coney Island. Several elected officials and Republican candidates attended the event. The day served as a fundraiser and provided support for the Brooklyn GOPs attendees who got to hear from elected Republican leaders, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy