Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano renews his call to repeal the HALT Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As the state's legislative session approaches, some New York lawmakers have renewed their call to repeal the Humane Alternatives to Solidarity Confinement Act, otherwise known as the HALT Act. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano argued that since the HALT Act was signed into law, there has been a significant...
Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race
NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
Gotham Gazette
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election
Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
NewsChannel 36
Assemblywoman Kelles and advocates push for crypto-currency moratorium
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Wednesday morning, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles and advocates called for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the crypto-currency moratorium bill that was passed back in June. And advocates who have pushed for this bill for more than a year emphasized that Climate Week is perfect and is the perfect time to sign it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yonkerstimes.com
Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin
On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
RELATED PEOPLE
Court throws out Binghamton Plaza bankruptcy petition
Mayor Jared Kraham announced that yesterday a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge dismissed the bankruptcy filing of New Jersey-based Galesi Realty on behalf of its Binghamton Plaza LLC.
Steuben County warns of veteran discharge paper scams
Steuben County is warning local veterans of a scam that asks them to pay large amounts of money for a copy of their discharge papers.
Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, […]
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Warns of Military Discharge Scam
BATH, NY (WENY) -- The Steuben County clerk is warning residents of a scam targeting people who served in the military. According to county clerk Judy Hunter, a company out of Phoenix, Arizona named DD214 DIRECT is contacting military veterans, offering to provide copies of their military discharge papers for a fee. The company says it charges $79 for a hard copy, or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow.
Comments / 0