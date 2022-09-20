Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Eastern Interior, North Central, Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 16:18:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Eastern Interior; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 05:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 6 foot may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northern coastal beaches in Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Pinones. * WHEN...Through this Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-23 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast ELEVATED SURF THROUGH SATURDAY A low in the Bering will move south towards the Yukon Delta today into Saturday, resulting in winds becoming northerly from the Bering Strait south across St Lawrence Island 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. This will produce elevated surf along the northern side of St Lawrence Island with wave action 1 to 2 feet above the normal high tide line. As a result, minor beach erosion may occur in areas along the coastline. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.0 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.1 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.5 -0.3 -0.3 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.4 0.5 0.2 3 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 -0.1 -0.2 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.7 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.6 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.2 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.8 0.1 0.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 2.4 -0.1 0.0 3 NONE 23/11 PM 2.9 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 26/01 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.6 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/10 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.2 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.6 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.3 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.5 0.0 -0.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.7 4-5 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.2 0.2 0.1 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.2 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.4 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.2 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.0 1.4 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 5.9 1.3 0.3 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.9 1.2 1.6 7-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 25/07 AM 3.8 0.1 0.1 3 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...New Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-24 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 2.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Friday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.6 Fri 8 am 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.4
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hormigueros by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hormigueros FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by Rio Guanajibo. * WHERE...Cabo Rojo and Hormigueros. * WHEN...Until 200 PM AST Friday. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 757 AM AST, Emergency Management in Cabo Rojo report that roads PR-114 and PR-103 continue flooded and are impassable. - Cabo Rojo is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabo Rojo and Hormigueros.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge and Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 17.2 feet (5.2 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 17.5 feet (5.3 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.2 feet (5.2 meters). - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 17.2 Fri 9am 17.2 17.1 17.1 17.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Sat Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 7pm 1am 7am Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.3 Fri 9am 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Bryce Canyon Country, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including slot canyons, normally dry washes and slick rock areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0