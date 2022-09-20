Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 05:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 6 foot may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northern coastal beaches in Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Pinones. * WHEN...Through this Afternoon. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.0 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.1 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.5 -0.3 -0.3 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.4 0.5 0.2 3 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 -0.1 -0.2 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.7 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.6 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.2 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.8 0.1 0.1 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/11 AM 2.4 -0.1 0.0 3 NONE 23/11 PM 2.9 0.4 0.3 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 26/01 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.6 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/10 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.2 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/08 PM 3.6 0.8 0.6 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.3 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.5 0.0 -0.1 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.7 4-5 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.2 0.2 0.1 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.2 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.4 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.2 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.0 1.4 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 5.9 1.3 0.3 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.9 1.2 1.6 7-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 25/07 AM 3.8 0.1 0.1 3 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
High Surf Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills, including Bordeaux, Vedauwoo and the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Watch issued for Zion National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 18:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of Utah, including the following area, Zion National Park. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 9 PM MDT this evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
