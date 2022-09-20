ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

6-2-9-8

(six, two, nine, eight)

