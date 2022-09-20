Missouri football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates
Missouri football’s 2023 schedule is complete, from the non-conference games to conference play.
The Southeastern Conference announced the league’s schedules Tuesday evening.
In 2023, MU will host LSU, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Tigers will travel to Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
In their non-conference games, the Tigers will host South Dakota, Middle Tennessee State and Kansas State. MU’s final non-conference game on Sept. 23 is still to be announced, according to a release from Missouri athletics.
The Tigers get back-to-back home games in the latter part of the season against Tennessee and Florida.
The regular season finale against Arkansas is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, as it usually is. However, the date for that game will be announced later, as it traditionally falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Here is the completed Missouri football schedule for the 2023 season.
Mizzou football 2023 schedule
Sept. 2: vs. South Dakota
Sept. 9: vs. Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 16: vs. Kansas State
Sept. 23: TBD
Sept. 30: @ Vanderbilt
Oct. 7: vs. LSU
Oct. 14: @ Kentucky
Oct. 21: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 28: Bye week
Nov. 4: @ Georgia
Nov. 11: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 18: vs. Florida
Nov. 24/25: @ Arkansas
