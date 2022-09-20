ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Missouri football’s 2023 schedule is complete, from the non-conference games to conference play.

The Southeastern Conference announced the league’s schedules Tuesday evening.

In 2023, MU will host LSU, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Tigers will travel to Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

In their non-conference games, the Tigers will host South Dakota, Middle Tennessee State and Kansas State. MU’s final non-conference game on Sept. 23 is still to be announced, according to a release from Missouri athletics.

The Tigers get back-to-back home games in the latter part of the season against Tennessee and Florida.

The regular season finale against Arkansas is scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend, as it usually is. However, the date for that game will be announced later, as it traditionally falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Here is the completed Missouri football schedule for the 2023 season.

Mizzou football 2023 schedule

Sept. 2: vs. South Dakota

Sept. 9: vs. Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 16: vs. Kansas State

Sept. 23: TBD

Sept. 30: @ Vanderbilt

Oct. 7: vs. LSU

Oct. 14: @ Kentucky

Oct. 21: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 28: Bye week

Nov. 4: @ Georgia

Nov. 11: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 18: vs. Florida

Nov. 24/25: @ Arkansas

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

