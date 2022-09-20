Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Supercomputing thrives at Southeastern Oklahoma State University
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University is now the owner of some new state-of-the-art technology. This is a supercomputer, state of the art technology at southeastern Oklahoma State University. This matrix of cables and circuits make up one of the most sophisticated computer systems on a university campus....
KXII.com
Bells ISD earns grant for welding technology program
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced very exciting news for Bells Independent School District. These are the student welders of Bells High School and right now, they are making the most of new and improved welding technology. “I’m having a bunch of fun in here learning different...
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
KXII.com
Two Valley View high school sisters making football history for the district
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - On the football field at Valley View ISD, you’ll find two sister making history for their schools football team as kickers. “About the second day of practice, Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” said Emma Moss, a kicker for Valley View ISD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon. According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m. Law enforcement told News 12 there were...
KXII.com
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse investigation. Police said if you have any information about the woman in the photos you can contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290. The reference case number is 22-0003882.
KXII.com
Roommate arrested after threatening woman with knife
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Thursday afternoon. Paris Police it happened in the 500 block of Grand Ave at 2:56 p.m. Police said said 33-year-old Eric Jamison Baker threw a laptop and dishes at...
KXII.com
Highway 32 shut down after wreck in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriffs asked drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning. The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road. Sheriff Cumberledge said travel lanes east and west were shut down, and there was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m. Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray...
KXII.com
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
KXII.com
One person injured after car fire in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames Friday. The Howe Fire Department said it happened at FM 902 and HWY 5. Firefighters said the car rolled, caught fire, and set the field on fire. According to a post on their...
KXII.com
Woman charged with husband’s murder sentenced to probation after plea deal
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County woman who was charged with first degree murder for shooting and killing her husband two years ago, will not spend any time in prison after taking a plea deal. Sheryl Renee Holley was sentenced to five years probation, and fined $5,000 after...
Comments / 0