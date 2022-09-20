Nick Senzel is out for the rest of the 2022 Reds season with a broken toe

Just over a week ago, when Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel made a swing change, he was taking advantage of an opportunity he had never had before in his four-year MLB career.

Senzel had never been able to play in more than 100 games for the Reds in a season because of injuries. This September, he crossed that mark for the 2022 season. Senzel had enough at bats to conclude he needed to tweak his approach at the plate to get more consistent results.

Not long after, Senzel received another bad break.

In Tuesday night’s loss to the Boston Red Sox , Senzel broke a toe on his left foot. He’ll miss the rest of the season and will finish the 2022 season with a .231 batting average and a .602 OPS in 110 games.

“It was good to be back out there,” Senzel said. “It was the most games I’d played. I got to 110 and was able to make adjustments. I have a good plan going into the offseason. Being around the guys, I was going through the challenges of the season. The highs and lows and all of it. It’s important for years to come.”

In the top of the third inning on Tuesday, Senzel tracked a line drive to center field off the bat of Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez. Senzel sprinted backward to try to make a running catch. He barreled into the wall as he tried to make the play, and Senzel’s toe jammed into the space between the ground and the padding of the center field fence.

As Martinez advanced to third base, Senzel laid flat on his back, writhing in pain.

“It didn’t know it was broken,” Senzel said. “It obviously bothered me.”

When the play was over, Reds manager David Bell and a team trainer sprinted to the outfield. Senzel eventually got onto his feet and tested out his legs. He tried to run, but stopped himself and walked back to the dugout.

“As soon as he started to try to run, it was pretty clear that he couldn’t do it,” Bell said.

Now, for the fourth time in five seasons, Senzel enters the offseason rehabbing. A torn tendon in his right index finger ended his 2018 season. It was a torn labrum in 2019. He missed the last four months of the 2021 season after having knee surgery.

Now, it’s a broken toe.

“It is what it is,” Senzel said. “Something happened and you’ve got to deal with it.”

Senzel was the starting center fielder all season, but the Reds are considering having him play a utility role next season. He has started taking ground balls in the infield during batting practice to improve his versatility.

Senzel also has been tinkering with his swing, working with the coaching staff to implement a more narrow stance at the plate. Senzel put that change into place just over a week ago, but his season ended shortly after that.

“It’s obviously tough,” Senzel said. “I wanted to finish this thing out. Obviously it’s not going to happen.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nick Senzel is out for the rest of the 2022 Reds season with a broken toe