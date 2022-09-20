Johnny Venus and WowGr8, aka Doctur Dot, better known as Atlanta’s rising hip hop duo EarthGang need to be on your radar if they aren’t already. Formed in 2008, the two friends initially gained recognition in 2010 through their first EP, the mixtape titled The Better Party, solo singles, and various festivals and show appearances. They are often compared to fellow ATL natives OutKast due to their funky style and unique approach to hip-hop music. Their efforts grabbed the attention of rap legend J Cole who would sign them to his Dreamville Records imprint in 2017. Two years later, they released their first major label debut studio album Mirrorland.

