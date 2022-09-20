Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Responds to Criticism of His Wealth – “We Killed Ourselves to Get to This Space”
Jay-Z has hit back at comments criticizing his wealth and business ventures over the years. The rapper spoke out during a Twitter Spaces event earlier this week to promote his collaboration with DJ Khaled, “God Did.”. When asked about his history of bolstering financial opportunities for other Black artists,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Kanye West says he's 'releasing all grudges' following Queen Elizabeth's death: 'Life is precious'
The rapper paid tribute to the Queen after Buckingham Palace announced her death on Thursday. Kanye West was in multiple feuds at the time.
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Freddie Gibbs, Moneybagg Yo, Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla Sign + More
HipHopDX – After officially ending his 10-year partnership with Gap before it had even truly begun, multi-hyphenate hot-head Kanye West has confessed that Sway actually did have the answers this week, almost a decade after their infamous interview. Unlike Sway, eager Hip Hop fans will not have to wait...
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
thesource.com
Future’s Publishing Catalog Sold For 8-Figures To NYC Based Media Company
In other music catalog related news, Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by NYC based entertainment company Influence Media. According to Variety, a source close to the deal told the publication that the deal was worth 8-figures. The acquisition includes 612 songs Future recorded between 2004 and 2020, including...
thesource.com
Ye Refutes Claims That He Is Selling His Music Catalog
Yesterday it was reported that Kanye was looking for potential buyers to but his music catalog for a record $175 million, 35x the $5 million he makes off of his music annually. However, this seems to be fake news as Kanye has refuted claims that he is selling his extensive catalog.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022:Who is EarthGang? Get to Know the Rising Duo Doing Hip Hop Their Way
Johnny Venus and WowGr8, aka Doctur Dot, better known as Atlanta’s rising hip hop duo EarthGang need to be on your radar if they aren’t already. Formed in 2008, the two friends initially gained recognition in 2010 through their first EP, the mixtape titled The Better Party, solo singles, and various festivals and show appearances. They are often compared to fellow ATL natives OutKast due to their funky style and unique approach to hip-hop music. Their efforts grabbed the attention of rap legend J Cole who would sign them to his Dreamville Records imprint in 2017. Two years later, they released their first major label debut studio album Mirrorland.
thesource.com
DaBaby Raps About Sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting, Also Disses Pardison Fontaine
DaBaby dropped off his new album Baby On Baby 2 overnight. Fans who listened immediately gravitated to the single “Boogeyman,” in which the rapper blasts Megan Thee Stallion, stating they had sex before she was allegedly by Tory Lanez and going to diss Pardison Fontaine. Rapping on the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Drop Off "Willing To Trust" Collab Track: Listen
Kid Cudi isn't letting the unexpected leak of his Entergalactic album get him down. Ahead of the project's September 30th release date, the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker has shared a new single, this one in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called "Willing To Trust." Fans of Cudi will already know that...
thesource.com
Ye Admits to Being Wrong on Good Morning America: ‘Sway Had the Answers’
Kanye West is continuing his media rounds during his fight with apparel giants adidas and Gap. Appearing on Good Morning America, Ye was questioned about his business dealings by journalist Linsey Davis, who brought up the near 10-year-old clip in which radio legend Sway questioned his desire to seek corporate partners instead of going direct to consumer.
thesource.com
LL Cool J Claps Back At DJ Akademiks For Calling The Pioneers Of Hip Hop “Dusty” and “Broke”
DJ Akademiks has a history of being loud and wrong and angering many artists in the rap world. It looks like he’s ruffled the feathers of LL Cool J with his remarks on the pioneers of hip-hop being “broke” and “dusty.”. LL took to Instagram to...
thesource.com
LeVar Burton on Ye’s Claim to Not Read Books: ‘I Hope He Shares a Different Message with Children in His School’
Kanye West says he doesn’t read. After cutting ties with adidas and Gap, Yeezy appeared on MSNBC. With the need to let the world more into his genius mind, Ye hit the Alo Mind Full podcast and revealed that reading is not for him. “When you said I hadn’t...
thesource.com
Trina to be Honored with ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
BET has named Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The show is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and will be hosted by Fat Joe. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”
