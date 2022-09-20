ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Labrinth
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Pharrell
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Special Project#Music Streaming#Pusha T Reveals
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Future’s Publishing Catalog Sold For 8-Figures To NYC Based Media Company

In other music catalog related news, Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by NYC based entertainment company Influence Media. According to Variety, a source close to the deal told the publication that the deal was worth 8-figures. The acquisition includes 612 songs Future recorded between 2004 and 2020, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Ye Refutes Claims That He Is Selling His Music Catalog

Yesterday it was reported that Kanye was looking for potential buyers to but his music catalog for a record $175 million, 35x the $5 million he makes off of his music annually. However, this seems to be fake news as Kanye has refuted claims that he is selling his extensive catalog.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022:Who is EarthGang? Get to Know the Rising Duo Doing Hip Hop Their Way

Johnny Venus and WowGr8, aka Doctur Dot, better known as Atlanta’s rising hip hop duo EarthGang need to be on your radar if they aren’t already. Formed in 2008, the two friends initially gained recognition in 2010 through their first EP, the mixtape titled The Better Party, solo singles, and various festivals and show appearances. They are often compared to fellow ATL natives OutKast due to their funky style and unique approach to hip-hop music. Their efforts grabbed the attention of rap legend J Cole who would sign them to his Dreamville Records imprint in 2017. Two years later, they released their first major label debut studio album Mirrorland.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Drop Off "Willing To Trust" Collab Track: Listen

Kid Cudi isn't letting the unexpected leak of his Entergalactic album get him down. Ahead of the project's September 30th release date, the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker has shared a new single, this one in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called "Willing To Trust." Fans of Cudi will already know that...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Ye Admits to Being Wrong on Good Morning America: ‘Sway Had the Answers’

Kanye West is continuing his media rounds during his fight with apparel giants adidas and Gap. Appearing on Good Morning America, Ye was questioned about his business dealings by journalist Linsey Davis, who brought up the near 10-year-old clip in which radio legend Sway questioned his desire to seek corporate partners instead of going direct to consumer.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Trina to be Honored with ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

BET has named Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The show is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and will be hosted by Fat Joe. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy