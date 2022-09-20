What pumpkin patches are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – It’s almost time for fall and that means pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins.

27 News has put together a list of pumpkin patches open in northeast Kansas this fall that you can check out. The following list was created with the help of travelks.com.

Pome on the Range Orchard & Winery – Williamsburg

Featuring over 30 acres of u-pick produce throughout the summer, spring and fall that includes everything from peaches to pumpkins, Pome on the Range Orchard is a good place to support local farmers. Some activities you can expect to find here are wagon rides, tours, a wine tasting room and, of course, a pumpkin patch.

The orchard can be found at 2050 Idaho Rd. in Williamsburg, KS. Their phone number is 785-746-5492. Their market hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, check out their website here.

Kerby Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs

Home to a variety of fun activities for families with children such as the pumpkin patch, corn and hay maze, hay rides, i-spy corn patch and sand box with farm toys. They will be open starting on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will close for the year on Oct. 31.

The farm is located at 15943 158th St. in Bonner Springs, KS. Their phone number is 913-441-1766. They will be open Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $8 per person ages three and up. Visit their website here.

Pleasant Ridge Inc. – Rantoul

All of the classics can be found here: hay wagon rides, pumpkin patch picking, Minion-themed hay bale maze, tube slides, pedal carts, bounce houses and other fun games for children.

Pleasant Ridge can be found at 2710 Vermont Rd. in Rantoul, KS. Their phone number is 785-878-3793. They are open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 with hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. You can check out their website here.

Lamborn Farm, LLC – Leavenworth

First established in 1877, the Lamborn Farm has a long history in Kansas. In addition to being home to a pumpkin patch and corn maze, the farm is also available for weddings, receptions, parties and other events.

The farm can be found at 25761 151st St. in Leavenworth, KS. Their phone number is 913-727-5666. Their pumpkin patch is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. The farm’s hours are Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their website can be found here.

Schwinn Produce Farm LLC – Leavenworth

The Schwinn Farm produces a variety of seasonal produce from early season asparagus and strawberries to late fall pumpkins and mums. During the fall, a farm market and pumpkin patch can both be found here.

The farm can be found at 17624 Santa Fe Trail in Leavenworth, KS. Their phone number is 913-683-3366. For more information, check out their website here.

Schaake’s Pumpkin Patch – Lawrence

Visitors will find a working farm with live farm animals at Schaake’s Pumpkin Patch. A hay maze, corn maze, straw romp and other amenities can be found here.

The pumpkin patch can be found at 1791 N. 1500 Rd. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 785-843-2459. The patch is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Their website can be found here.

Pendleton’s Country Market – Lawrence

The Pendleton family has been farming in Kansas for over 60 years and continues the tradition today with their country market. Their farm also has a small pumpkin patch that is open to visitors.

The country market can be found at 1446 E. 1850 Rd. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 785-843-1409. Their hours are listed as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

86th Street Orchard – Topeka

Described as a small family-owned orchard, 86th Street is a place where children are encouraged to learn more about fresh produce. The orchard is home to apples, peaches, pears, cherries and plums along with a u-pick pumpkin patch.

The orchard can be found at 5332 NW 86th St. in Topeka. Their phone numbers are 785-246-1442 and 785-409-3224. Visitors are advised to call ahead before coming to the orchard. Their website can be found here.

Gary’s Berries Fall Festival – Grantville

A wide variety of activities can be found here including jumping pillows, a corn pit, hay wagon rides, corn train, pig races, bunnyville, corn hole, pumpkin bowl and more. Gary’s Berries is also home to a large pumpkin patch.

The festival can be found at 5991 17th St. in Grantville, KS. Their phone number is 785-246-0800. They are open from mid-September to Oct. 31. Their hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe

Described as Kansas City’s premier open air family fun farm, the pumpkin patch specializes in providing visitors with high quality seasonal activities. They also have a sister property with the KC Wine Co.

The KC Pumpkin Patch can be found at 13875 S. Gardner Rd. in Olathe, KS. Their phone number is 913-4848-6251. Their fall fest hours, starting on Sept. 24, are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those two years and older will need to buy a ticket to enter the pumpkin patch. Their website can be found here.

Meuschke Farms, LLC – Lawrence

A large variety of pumpkins can be found here during October along with a large corn maze and other fun fall activities. The farm raises poultry, pork and beef throughout the year.

The farm can be found at 11722 246th St. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 816-267-3285. The pumpkin patch is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. Their website can be found here.

Mulberry Pond, LLC – Hiawatha

Advertising itself as being a place to catch an authentic outdoor experience, Mulberry pond has a pumpkin patch and spots for RV camping.

Mulberry Pond can be found at 2252 Mulberry Rd. in Hiawatha, KS. Their phone number is 785-741-1725. The pumpkin patch is open weekends in the fall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

A & H Farm/Pumpkin Patch – Manhattan

Children and adults are welcome to visit this family-operated farm that is home to over 100 activities and seasonal photo ops. In addition to the farm’s produce, honey and other local dairy products can be found here too.

The farm is located at 1374 Collins Lane in Manhattan, KS. Their phone number is 785-320-5408. They are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Their website can be found here.

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch and Farm Activities – Alma

Described as a place to find wholesome fun for the whole family, Little Munchkins has train rides, a paintball shooting range, jumping pillow and more. Later in the year, they also sell Christmas trees.

The farm can be found at 29583 Low Water North Rd. in Alma, KS. Their phone number is 785-765-3451. They are open from mid-September to the end of October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. To visit their website, click here.

Harvest Hills Pumpkins – Bremen

Activities at Harvest Hills includes a corn maze, train rides, photo booths, corn play box, swings, various games, a pick your own pumpkin patch and more. Many of the activities here are meant for children 12 and under.

Harvest Hills can be found at 1163 2nd Rd. in Bremen, KS. Their email address is harvesthillspumpkins@gmail.com.

