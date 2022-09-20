ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

What pumpkin patches are open in NE Kansas?

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpHSH_0i3XtlGa00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – It’s almost time for fall and that means pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins.

27 News has put together a list of pumpkin patches open in northeast Kansas this fall that you can check out. The following list was created with the help of travelks.com.

Pome on the Range Orchard & Winery – Williamsburg

Featuring over 30 acres of u-pick produce throughout the summer, spring and fall that includes everything from peaches to pumpkins, Pome on the Range Orchard is a good place to support local farmers. Some activities you can expect to find here are wagon rides, tours, a wine tasting room and, of course, a pumpkin patch.

The orchard can be found at 2050 Idaho Rd. in Williamsburg, KS. Their phone number is 785-746-5492. Their market hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, check out their website here.

High heating costs could be on the way this winter

Kerby Pumpkin Patch – Bonner Springs

Home to a variety of fun activities for families with children such as the pumpkin patch, corn and hay maze, hay rides, i-spy corn patch and sand box with farm toys. They will be open starting on Saturday, Oct. 1 and will close for the year on Oct. 31.

The farm is located at 15943 158th St. in Bonner Springs, KS. Their phone number is 913-441-1766. They will be open Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $8 per person ages three and up. Visit their website here.

Pleasant Ridge Inc. – Rantoul

All of the classics can be found here: hay wagon rides, pumpkin patch picking, Minion-themed hay bale maze, tube slides, pedal carts, bounce houses and other fun games for children.

Pleasant Ridge can be found at 2710 Vermont Rd. in Rantoul, KS. Their phone number is 785-878-3793. They are open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31 with hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. You can check out their website here.

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

Lamborn Farm, LLC – Leavenworth

First established in 1877, the Lamborn Farm has a long history in Kansas. In addition to being home to a pumpkin patch and corn maze, the farm is also available for weddings, receptions, parties and other events.

The farm can be found at 25761 151st St. in Leavenworth, KS. Their phone number is 913-727-5666. Their pumpkin patch is open from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. The farm’s hours are Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their website can be found here.

Schwinn Produce Farm LLC – Leavenworth

The Schwinn Farm produces a variety of seasonal produce from early season asparagus and strawberries to late fall pumpkins and mums. During the fall, a farm market and pumpkin patch can both be found here.

The farm can be found at 17624 Santa Fe Trail in Leavenworth, KS. Their phone number is 913-683-3366. For more information, check out their website here.

Car show to benefit Gage Park Memorial

Schaake’s Pumpkin Patch – Lawrence

Visitors will find a working farm with live farm animals at Schaake’s Pumpkin Patch. A hay maze, corn maze, straw romp and other amenities can be found here.

The pumpkin patch can be found at 1791 N. 1500 Rd. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 785-843-2459. The patch is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Their website can be found here.

Pendleton’s Country Market – Lawrence

The Pendleton family has been farming in Kansas for over 60 years and continues the tradition today with their country market. Their farm also has a small pumpkin patch that is open to visitors.

The country market can be found at 1446 E. 1850 Rd. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 785-843-1409. Their hours are listed as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

Topeka festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

86th Street Orchard – Topeka

Described as a small family-owned orchard, 86th Street is a place where children are encouraged to learn more about fresh produce. The orchard is home to apples, peaches, pears, cherries and plums along with a u-pick pumpkin patch.

The orchard can be found at 5332 NW 86th St. in Topeka. Their phone numbers are 785-246-1442 and 785-409-3224. Visitors are advised to call ahead before coming to the orchard. Their website can be found here.

Gary’s Berries Fall Festival – Grantville

A wide variety of activities can be found here including jumping pillows, a corn pit, hay wagon rides, corn train, pig races, bunnyville, corn hole, pumpkin bowl and more. Gary’s Berries is also home to a large pumpkin patch.

The festival can be found at 5991 17th St. in Grantville, KS. Their phone number is 785-246-0800. They are open from mid-September to Oct. 31. Their hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

KC Pumpkin Patch – Olathe

Described as Kansas City’s premier open air family fun farm, the pumpkin patch specializes in providing visitors with high quality seasonal activities. They also have a sister property with the KC Wine Co.

The KC Pumpkin Patch can be found at 13875 S. Gardner Rd. in Olathe, KS. Their phone number is 913-4848-6251. Their fall fest hours, starting on Sept. 24, are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those two years and older will need to buy a ticket to enter the pumpkin patch. Their website can be found here.

Hundreds of books have been banned this year: Which titles and states are most impacted

Meuschke Farms, LLC – Lawrence

A large variety of pumpkins can be found here during October along with a large corn maze and other fun fall activities. The farm raises poultry, pork and beef throughout the year.

The farm can be found at 11722 246th St. in Lawrence, KS. Their phone number is 816-267-3285. The pumpkin patch is open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. Their website can be found here.

Mulberry Pond, LLC – Hiawatha

Advertising itself as being a place to catch an authentic outdoor experience, Mulberry pond has a pumpkin patch and spots for RV camping.

Mulberry Pond can be found at 2252 Mulberry Rd. in Hiawatha, KS. Their phone number is 785-741-1725. The pumpkin patch is open weekends in the fall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Their website can be found here.

1,280 lb. pumpkin sets new record at Kansas State Fair

A & H Farm/Pumpkin Patch – Manhattan

Children and adults are welcome to visit this family-operated farm that is home to over 100 activities and seasonal photo ops. In addition to the farm’s produce, honey and other local dairy products can be found here too.

The farm is located at 1374 Collins Lane in Manhattan, KS. Their phone number is 785-320-5408. They are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Their website can be found here.

Little Munchkins Pumpkin Patch and Farm Activities – Alma

Described as a place to find wholesome fun for the whole family, Little Munchkins has train rides, a paintball shooting range, jumping pillow and more. Later in the year, they also sell Christmas trees.

The farm can be found at 29583 Low Water North Rd. in Alma, KS. Their phone number is 785-765-3451. They are open from mid-September to the end of October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. To visit their website, click here.

Will there be enough pumpkins this year?

Harvest Hills Pumpkins – Bremen

Activities at Harvest Hills includes a corn maze, train rides, photo booths, corn play box, swings, various games, a pick your own pumpkin patch and more. Many of the activities here are meant for children 12 and under.

Harvest Hills can be found at 1163 2nd Rd. in Bremen, KS. Their email address is harvesthillspumpkins@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Last-standing Topeka YMCA building on the market

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last-standing YMCA facility in Topeka is for sale. The commercial real estate website Crexi posted a listing for the Southwest Topeka Y’s 38,325 sq. ft. facility with an asking price of $2.75 million. According to Crexi, the building at 3635 SW Chelsea Dr. opened...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Harvesters Community Food Network to move Kansas distribution facility from Topeka to northwest Lawrence

Harvesters Community Food Network is moving its Topeka distribution facility to northwest Lawrence. Harvesters, a regional Feeding America food bank, is purchasing a property at 1220 Timberedge Road and plans to begin operating there by June of 2024; the nonprofit’s president and CEO, Stephen Davis, told the Journal-World last week that he expected to close the sale by late December. The property is in the industrial area just north of the Kansas Turnpike, across from Standard Beverage Corporation’s facility.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Grantville, KS
City
Bonner Springs, KS
State
Vermont State
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Leavenworth, KS
City
Williamsburg, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
Leavenworth, KS
Government
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Harvesters must relocate, building to be demolished

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A byproduct of a I-70 infrastructure project to replace the Polk-Quincy Viaduct means Harvesters – the Community Food Network’s Kansas Distribution Center will be forced out of Topeka by June of 2024. According to the organization, the move should not change the quality or level of food assistance the center currently provides […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

2023 Kansas Teacher of Year to be announced Saturday

Emporia High teacher Erica Huggard will learn this weekend whether she’s the state’s 2023 teacher of the year. Huggard and six other finalists will learn the announcement as part of a special reception in Wichita’s Marriott Hotel. The finalists were selected out of more than 110 nominations statewide.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Patch#Pig#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
KSNT News

How to cast a vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition. A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following: Tournament Ranking Kansas-made product […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

City celebrates efforts to beautify Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A celebration has been planned for Topekans that will honor community efforts to help beautify the capital city. Schendel Lawn and Landscape will sponsor a two-hour event on Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Evergy Plaza in Topeka. The event will feature a food truck and multiple family-friendly […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

2 of 3 superintendent finalists for 2023 are local

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson is recognized as one of three finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendent’ Association announced the finalists on Sept. 20. In June, 16 Kansas superintendents were nominated by their peers for the award, according to the association. Ten of the nominees […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

TPD holds public session on training methods

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night, members of the Topeka Police Department hosted an event to better educate the public about how officers are trained to handle the emergencies they experience on a daily basis. During the session, police instructors outlined the current procedures for training new recruits, and what continued education looks like to veteran […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center tags Monarch butterflies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For eight years in a row, the Kansas Museum of History and Topeka Zoo have teamed up to tag monarch butterflies during their annual migration. Monarchs pass through Kansas during the last two weeks of September. “This is about Monarchs. We do this at a time when the migration is coming through […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU football fans excited for sellout

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Jayhawks’ Saturday matchup against Duke is sold out, Kansas Athletics announced Thursday. This marks the team’s first sellout since the 2019 season, and just the second sellout in the past 13 years. After a 3-0 start to the 2022 season and a sellout at David Booth Memorial Stadium, Jayhawk fans […]
TOPEKA, KS
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy