Two years ago Jack Daniel Distillery and Nearest Green Distillery set up a groundbreaking $5 million mentorship program called the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative, with a stated goal to “work with participants representing the BIPOC community who aspire to become head distillers, heads of maturation, and production managers.” This week, we saw some encouraging results: Byron Copeland graduated from a two-year apprenticeship within the initiative’s Leadership Acceleration Program and was named manager of leadership acceleration and maturation innovation at the Jack Daniel Distillery. Tracie Franklin, another participant in the program, also graduated.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO