Top 10 Cocktail & Wine Trends Identified by Industry Experts During Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits 2022 Liquid Insights Tour

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
Black Enterprise to Host Virtual C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Sept. 22
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announces the return of its C-Suite & Boardroom Equity Summit on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5:45 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. The free event will explore whether the nation’s largest publicly traded...
Billboard
Halsey’s Cosmetics Brands Partner With Live Nation, Receive Equity Investment From Promoter
Live Nation has partnered with Halsey-backed cosmetic companies about–face and af94 to create branding experiences at its venues and festivals promoting the brands. The promoter has also made an equity investment in about-face and af94 to support the growing brands. “The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new...
Cornerstone Building Brands CEO Rose Lee Named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient by Asian American Business Development Center
CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005941/en/ Rose Lee, Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization
Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: El Septimo Announces Plan to Open 30 Cigar Retail Stores and First Cigar Lounge in U.S.
El Septimo Geneva today announced a plan to open 30 cigar retail stores in the United States. The company also announced it is opening a new lounge in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles lounge will become the first El Septimo lounge in the U.S., joining El Septimo lounges already established in Europe and the Middle East.
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005491/en/ Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso joins ME Ventures advisory board. (Photo: Business Wire)
'Not A Soccer Mom Seltzer:' Meet Drippy, The New THC:CBN Infused Soda And Digital Ecosystem
Drippy Enterprises has launched its first line of cannabis-infused beverages in California. This "high-minded" soda was conceived for OGs and is "not a soccer mom seltzer," the creators explain. With distinguishing flavors and celebrated for its heavy-hitting psychoactive effects, Drippy is crafted to the highest quality; all products are made of 100% natural ingredients.
