NewsChannel 36
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano renews his call to repeal the HALT Act
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As the state's legislative session approaches, some New York lawmakers have renewed their call to repeal the Humane Alternatives to Solidarity Confinement Act, otherwise known as the HALT Act. Assemblyman Phil Palmesano argued that since the HALT Act was signed into law, there has been a significant...
O'Mara Urges Rejection of Lower Overtime Threshold for Farm Workers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Senator Tom O'Mara joined members of the Senate Republican Conference in urging the state to reject the lower overtime threshold for farm workers. In their letter to Roberta, the state's department of labor commissioner, O'Mara and his colleagues wrote, in part, "While we...
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Assemblywoman Kelles and advocates push for crypto-currency moratorium
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Wednesday morning, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles and advocates called for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the crypto-currency moratorium bill that was passed back in June. And advocates who have pushed for this bill for more than a year emphasized that Climate Week is perfect and is the perfect time to sign it.
New York Department of Health Launches Long COVID Website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Department of Health launched a website today to those who are battling long COVID. The information builds on New York State's ongoing work to fight long COVID statewide. "As we continue to assess the impact of long COVID on New Yorkers and...
New York Releases 2,000 Megawatts of Renewable Energy Projects
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - As part of climate week, New York released 2,000 megawatts or more of new large scale renewable energy projects. According to the state, the projects will have the capacity to power at least 600,000 New York homes. The development of these projects is expected to spur nearly 3 billion dollars in clean energy investments.
NY-23rd Congressional Candidate Nick Langworthy Visits Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district, Nick Langworthy made a campaign stop in Corning. Langworthy was in Centerway Square talking about inflation and the high price of home heating. He says the national grid is anticipating a 39 percent increase in the cost to...
Gov. Wolf awards $297K to increase electrical worker apprenticeships in Northeastern PA
TOWANDA, PA. (WENY) -- Gov. Tom Wolf announced new funding to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern Pennsylvania. According to the governor’s website, $297,000 will go towards the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee. The funding will accept 30 apprentices from even counties:...
Can this disease killing deer jump to humans?
NEW YORK (WENY) -- Chronic Wasting Disease is a potential herd-ender for deer and other antlered animals across the country. Scientists are currently wondering if the disease can be transferred to humans. A lot of questions are looming and researchers do not have the answer yet. "There's no evidence that...
