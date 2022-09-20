ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - As part of climate week, New York released 2,000 megawatts or more of new large scale renewable energy projects. According to the state, the projects will have the capacity to power at least 600,000 New York homes. The development of these projects is expected to spur nearly 3 billion dollars in clean energy investments.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO