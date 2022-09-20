ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers extends offer of more cash for info leading to arrests in homicide cases

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Anonymous tipsters who help Lexington police solve one of the city’s homicide cases could get a $2,500 reward.

Through the end of the year or until $10,000 has been paid out, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers said it will offer $2,500 cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in one of the unsolved homicides from 2022. The organization said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that it has already paid out two $2,500 awards, which leaves two more available.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers board voted in June to allocate the $10,000 as part of a three-month initiative to help police solve open cases. In August, the organization said, it paid out two of the awards to tipsters who provided information that led to arrests in two murder cases. Now, the board has agreed to extend the offer through the end of the year or until the remaining $5,000 has been awarded, according to the news release.

“I firmly believe that whether anonymous or not, community involvement is the key to successful public safety,” Lexington police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a news release. “With these increased rewards, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has been able to provide valuable tips from the public that have directly led to arrests. “

Lexington has had 35 homicides so far this year , and 15 of those cases remain open, according to the Lexington Police Department website.

Crime Stoppers said it “saw a significant spike in crucial information” coming in through its tip line at 859-253-2020 and online app for reporting tips, P3tips.com , after the announcement in June that it was offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in homicide cases.

In July, the organization increased its reward for information leading to an arrest in any felony case to $1,500, up from $1,000.

Last month, Crime Stoppers said it paid out a record $9,150, which includes the two $2,500 rewards for arrests in murder cases.

“Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is committed to its mission of providing a completely anonymous way to help keep our communities safe,” Katina May, president of the board, said in the release. “This month CrimeStoppers has awarded a record payout to get these criminals off the streets. Our system works and our board is dedicated to growing the program to meet the increasing needs of our community.”

