247Sports

College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4

College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Massachusetts Minutemen vs Temple Owls Game Preview

Last weekend the UMass Minutemen finally got the monkey off their backs win the first victory for Don Brown as an FBS head coach in his second tenure in Amherst. This weekend they're facing a road test against another rebuilding program in the Temple Owls, an old basketball rival against whom the Minutemen have played a pair of memorable football games in the 2015 and 2017 seasons as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College Football News

Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Florida State (3-0), Boston College (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles

This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
EAST LANSING, MI
On3.com

Keys to the Game: Michigan football vs. Maryland

Michigan is 3-0 and riding high after waxing three nonconference opponents among the worst teams in FBS. So bad was the competition that none of them scored in the first halves of games, and the Wolverines enter conference play as the nation’s top scoring team. The Michigan offense is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football teams we'll learn more about after Week 4

College football coaches love to see how their teams perform against the best, a barometer of value after early-season success may have been a result of playing inferior competition. Several nationally-ranked teams and unbeatens outside of the top 25 will endure that in Week 4, programs we're guaranteed to learn more about exiting the first month of the season.
