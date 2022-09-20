Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Man injured after shots fired outside east Toledo 7-11 Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Saturday shortly before 2 a.m. outside the 7-11 convenience store at 537 Woodville Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a 37-year-old man in the parking lot. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right foot. According to the report, the man told police he got into a fight with another man at the store. During the fight, the man shot at the victim.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
13abc.com
TFRD holds promotional ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department held a promotional ceremony Monday morning. The ceremony took place on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. in City Council Chambers. According to TFRD, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong promoted 11 TFRD members at the ceremony including one Deputy Chief, two Battalion Chiefs, two Captains and six Lieutenants.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
spectrumnews1.com
Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified
OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest. In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning. GasBuddy has price leaders hitting...
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
bgindependentmedia.org
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month
The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
wwnytv.com
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
13abc.com
13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week. 13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
13abc.com
419 Ale Trail breweries offer deals for Ohio Pint Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Pint Day is Tuesday Sept. 27 and 419 Ale Trail breweries have deals for those interested. The 419 Ale Trail is in its second year, and it offers beer-fanatics the chance to try new breweries at 35 participating locations throughout Toledo and 10 counties in Northwest Ohio.
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio
Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
