OAKLAND -- The driver of a vehicle was found dead in Oakland Wednesday night following a shooting on Interstate Highway 580, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.Oakland police contacted the CHP after officers found a van on at 51st Ave. and International Blvd. they believed was involved in a shooting on I-580. The male driver of the van was found dead inside and had been struck by gunfire.CHP officers responded to the location where the shooting was believed to have occurred on the freeway and began an investigation. As of noon Thursday, no motive has been determined and no suspect...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO