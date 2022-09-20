ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
RICHMOND, CA
news24-680.com

Crash In Front Of Lafayette BART Brings Police Thursday

An 2-car crash in front of Lafayette BART attracted police and the interest of passersby photographers Gint and Andrew Federas Thursday. Officers were seen detaining a man afterward. We don’t believe there were any serious injuries.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver found dead in Oakland following shooting on Highway 580

OAKLAND -- The driver of a vehicle was found dead in Oakland Wednesday night following a shooting on Interstate Highway 580, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.Oakland police contacted the CHP after officers found a van on at 51st Ave. and International Blvd. they believed was involved in a shooting on I-580. The male driver of the van was found dead inside and had been struck by gunfire.CHP officers responded to the location where the shooting was believed to have occurred on the freeway and began an investigation. As of noon Thursday, no motive has been determined and no suspect...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
Berkeley, CA
Accidents
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA
actionnews5.com

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party. Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday. Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into...
VACAVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alta Bates
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Half Moon Bay burglary suspect pursuit ends in deadly collision on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO -- A pursuit suspect was killed early Wednesday when he abandoned his stolen car on the San Mateo Bridge in an effort to evade capture and was fatally struck by another vehicle.The deadly collision forced the closure of all eastbound lanes near of the toll plaza on the Hayward side of the span backing up traffic on Highway 92 into San Mateo County.According to officer Chris Barshini of the CHP's Redwood City office, the incident began around 4 a.m. as a pursuit of a stolen white Ford Mustang  by the San Mateo Sheriff's Department on northbound...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
berkeleyside.org

‘Safe haven’ for people transitioning from homelessness opens in Downtown Berkeley

Homeless advocates unveiled a bright, renovated Victorian home in Downtown Berkeley Wednesday to offer temporary housing for people transitioning into their own apartments. The Homeless Action Center (HAC), which offers legal services and outreach for homeless residents throughout Alameda County, will operate a seven-room home with a resident manager at 2207 Haste St. The Northern California Land Trust owns the home and it was previously occupied by Options Recovery Services.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Bart#Patch
KRON4 News

Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Connection with Brentwood Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department announced that on Monday at approximately 3:25PM, officers responded to the Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way for a robbery that just occurred. The victim reported that after exiting the bank, she was approached by one suspect who attempted to grab her purse....
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Traffic Accident

Peabody Road Accident Traps Injured Woman in Vehicle. A Fairfield woman suffered major injuries in a traffic accident involving a dump truck on September 19. The accident happened along Peabody Road around 11:30 a.m., and the woman became trapped inside her vehicle due to the collision. She was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department, who used tools to free her.
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy