News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO