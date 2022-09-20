News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.

Read full article on original website
Pam Hancock
2d ago
I have a renter down in Golden Shores but because I can't enlarge the picture I can't see if it's her
Reply(4)
3
Related
zachnews.net
News Alert: Needles, CA: Local family seeks help from the public finding Joseph Hecht who has been missing for a month.
Needles, California: amily seeking help from the public regarding local man Joseph Hecht who has been missing for a month. The local man, identified as 40 year old Joseph Hecht, has been missing since Monday, August 22nd, 2022 after he left on foot from the Riverview Terrace Apartments located at 1933 Erin Drive.
Bodycam video released in deadly Kingman police shooting
Bodycam video has been released as the investigation continues into a police shooting in Kingman, Arizona, that ended in an officer killing a man who had outstanding warrants.
Mohave Daily News
Police still awaiting ID on body found in tub
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are waiting for confirmation on the identity of a body found in a bathtub at a local residence during an apparently unrelated burglary investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has custody of the body found Sept. 10 in the bathtub of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspects accused of stabbing mother, daughter after fight in Arizona gas station parking lot
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter at a gas station early Sunday morning. According to Bullhead City police, the mother and daughter were stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station off of US-95 at around 12:40 a.m. The daughter, a 28-year-old […]
Arizona investigating police officer who fatally shot unarmed man
A police officer in a northwest Arizona town near the Mohave Desert shot and killed a man who authorities said declared he had a gun while reaching around his waistband, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Authorities ultimately found no weapons in the immediate area where the shooting occurred...
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
12news.com
‘Mummified’ body found in Arizona home as police investigate burglary
Bullhead City police were dispatched Saturday to locate a suspected burglar. They found the burglar, plus something else.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
thestandardnewspaper.online
City-wide cleanup effort helps take out the trash ￼
KINGMAN – Greens shirts, green message. Roughly 80 volunteers in fluorescent green safety shirts were scattered around town for the Kingman’s Day of Caring Annual City-Wide Community Clean Up Saturday morning. Led by Debi Pennington, President and CEO of River Cities United Way, the bi-yearly efforts involve removing...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come play golf while supporting a great cause during the Dyslexia Awareness Golf Tournament Fundraiser being held at Rivers Edge Golf Course in October 2022.
Source: Needles City Council Member Tona Belt (Information) Picture: Needles City Council Member Tona Belt (Courtesy) Needles, California: Come play golf while supporting a great cause during the Dyslexia Awareness Golf Tournament Fundraiser being held at Rivers Edge Golf Course on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The golf tournament is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Weekend fire destroys two homes￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City Utilities Rehabilitating Water Utility System
BULLHEAD CITY – Prestige Worldwide Technologies, LLC, under contract with the City of Bullhead City, is currently replacing or repairing 130 pressure reducing and/or pressure control valves throughout the city’s water utility system. Water customers may experience intermittent drops in water pressure while crews work in various neighborhoods. These drops in water pressure should last no longer than ONE hour at a time.
thestandardnewspaper.online
La Tea Da hosts ribbon cutting￼
La Tea Da’s was welcomed to the community with a Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting last month. Left to Right: Ambassador Chair Ellen Brown, Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bo Hellams, Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, City Councilman Juan Lizzarga, Owner Kristina Bennett, Janet Rampenthal, Linda Anderson, Board Member Rick Campos, City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann, Board Member Heidi Hosley Ford.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24
KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Straight out of the shoot -￼
KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave Electric Cooperative Holds Annual Meeting￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) held its annual meeting Thursday, September 15 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for hundreds of the cooperative’s members. The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as...
Comments / 9