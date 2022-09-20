ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

wrganews.com

GDOT announces nightly Road Closures for paving in Rome

Beginning Monday evening, September 26, 2022, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will have nightly closures for road paving at the intersection of of S.R. 293 and S.R. 53, commonly known in Rome as “Five Points”. Construction of this project is limited to off-peak hours with most of the...
ROME, GA
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia

Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn

September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Summerville, GA
wrganews.com

Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd

As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
ROME, GA
macaronikid.com

When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them

Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Bartow Fire Department responds to Residential Fires on Sunday and Monday

Bartow County fire firefighters have reported multiple fires recently:. According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, a doublewide mobile home at Two Run Crossing was lost to fire Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 113 Two Run Crossing off Griffin Road. The occupant and two teenage boys were able to escape. The adult male said the boy first discovered the fire. They attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and then a hose but quickly got out of control.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
#Mortgage
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Local filmmaker to premiere third movie at red carpet event

Stephen Peppers likes two things, well three if you count Dr. Pepper, he likes Batman and making movies, but above all, he is a follower of Jesus Christ. In fact, it was his love of Batman and faith that began his movie making career as a young kid. Peppers wasn’t...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year

Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Weather
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

First Ever AirShow Racing Series Takes Flight in Rome, GA

Air shows are not new; aerial racing is not new, either. But the two will come together in the same venue for the first time at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) on Oct. 15-16 in Rome, GA. WONG 2022 will feature the usual military and civilian air...
ROME, GA

