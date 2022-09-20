Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
GDOT announces nightly Road Closures for paving in Rome
Beginning Monday evening, September 26, 2022, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will have nightly closures for road paving at the intersection of of S.R. 293 and S.R. 53, commonly known in Rome as “Five Points”. Construction of this project is limited to off-peak hours with most of the...
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
weisradio.com
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
wbhfradio.org
Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
wrganews.com
Halloween Events announced for Rome and Floyd
As October draws closer and with that Halloween events have been announced for Rome and Floyd County:. In Downtown Rome a Halloween Trick-Or-Treat is planned for October 31st from 3 to 5 pm. Children will get the opportunity to get candy from businesses in the downtown area. This family friendly...
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
wrganews.com
Bartow Fire Department responds to Residential Fires on Sunday and Monday
Bartow County fire firefighters have reported multiple fires recently:. According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, a doublewide mobile home at Two Run Crossing was lost to fire Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 113 Two Run Crossing off Griffin Road. The occupant and two teenage boys were able to escape. The adult male said the boy first discovered the fire. They attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and then a hose but quickly got out of control.
Georgia woman dies after falling from cliff in Maine when fence breaks
A Georgia woman is dead after falling from a cliffside in Scarborough, Maine, WMTW reports. Police say Romona Gowens, 54, fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Gowens was from Calhoun in Gordon County. The effort to reach Gowens was challenging, investigators explained to local...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
allongeorgia.com
Local filmmaker to premiere third movie at red carpet event
Stephen Peppers likes two things, well three if you count Dr. Pepper, he likes Batman and making movies, but above all, he is a follower of Jesus Christ. In fact, it was his love of Batman and faith that began his movie making career as a young kid. Peppers wasn’t...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
Regions Bank in Cedartown using Employee Appreciation celebration to give back to community orgs
WTVC
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
northgeorgialiving.com
First Ever AirShow Racing Series Takes Flight in Rome, GA
Air shows are not new; aerial racing is not new, either. But the two will come together in the same venue for the first time at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) on Oct. 15-16 in Rome, GA. WONG 2022 will feature the usual military and civilian air...
School district buckling down after crossing guard struck by car in school zone
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A well-known crossing guard is recovering. A driver hit him in a school zone just as students were making their way to school. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Osborne High School with the warning the school district has for drivers.
