Samuel Wesley Pickle
Funeral Service for Samuel Wesley Pickle, 93, of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Michael Wesley Lum officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home...
Linda (Adams) Skinner
Funeral Service for Linda (Adams) Skinner, 75 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Friday, September 23, 2022 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Poteau, Oklahoma with Jim Cook, Cory Thompson, and Brad Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma under the direction...
Caroline Martha (Holbrook) Banning
Graveside Service for Caroline Martha (Holbrook) Banning, 84 of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Garden of Memories in Spiro, Oklahoma with Reverend James Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.
Sherryl (Sherry) Lynn Ballew
Funeral Service for Sherryl (Sherry) Lynn Ballew, 68 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau, Oklahoma with Gary Vancil officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home Poteau, Oklahoma.
