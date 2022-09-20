ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

well I see some rude comments on here it's a kid and he's missing I'm sending my prayers and I hope they find him quick if it were my kid I would be definitely carrying the city apart looking for him I know what it's like that's your baby you don't want nothing to happen now so my thoughts and prayers definitely to go out to the family and his parents....

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old

PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
Hillsboro man charged with murder in Forest Grove slaying

Police said they found the victim's body Sunday evening near a residence on Meadow View Road.The Washington County District's Attorney's Office charged David Baynes with second-degree murder Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a deadly shooting Sunday night in Forest Grove. According to court records, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski asked to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case because "it is a portion of an ongoing criminal investigation, and to disclose the contents of the affidavit might jeopardize said investigation." The request was granted by Circuit Court Judge Erik Buchér. Baynes, a Hillsboro resident, has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled...
Keizer man arrested for domestic violence after stabbing woman

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Northeast Cherry Avenue in Keizer and found that a man and a woman were involved in an argument when another woman intervened to protect the woman from the man. The man allegedly stabbed the woman who intervened.
