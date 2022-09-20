ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Recognizes Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Awareness Week And BISD’s Lead Interpreter Being Appointed To A State Board

This week’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included a presentation about this week being deaf and hard of hearing awareness week. BISD’s special programs director Jennifer Warren talked about the district’s involvement in the Brazos Valley regional day school program. Warren also introduced BISD’s lead interpreter, Kathy...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late

On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

KNIFE INCIDENT BEING INVESTIGATED AT BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

Brenham Police and Brenham ISD are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in which a student was caught with a knife on campus. According to Brenham ISD, the incident occurred during the lunch recess period at Brenham Middle School. A female student became upset and held a kitchen...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Bryan PD respond to active shooter call at Bryan High School, incident determined to be a hoax

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School has become the latest school to fall victim to hoax phone calls of active shooters, which have also become known as "swatting" incidents. The Bryan Police department responded to an active shooter threat on the campus of Bryan High School shortly after 1:30 pm on Thurs, Sept. 22. The call came in on the non-emergency phone line and prompted multiple officers to respond to the call.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED

The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
WALKER COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Local Iola student dies in crash

IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
IOLA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
WILLIS, TX
wtaw.com

A Bryan Man Is Found Dead By Firefighters Responding To A House Fire

Bryan firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a house fire Wednesday night where they found a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett identified the victim as 70 year old James Green. No firefighters were injured. The fire in Green’s home near 22nd and Pierce started in...
BRYAN, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

SPD arrests three in pair of busts

Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
LA GRANGE, TX
kwhi.com

IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
IOLA, TX

