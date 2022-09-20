Read full article on original website
Bryan ISD School Board Recognizes Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Awareness Week And BISD’s Lead Interpreter Being Appointed To A State Board
This week’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included a presentation about this week being deaf and hard of hearing awareness week. BISD’s special programs director Jennifer Warren talked about the district’s involvement in the Brazos Valley regional day school program. Warren also introduced BISD’s lead interpreter, Kathy...
wtaw.com
Those Who Tell Brazos County Commissioners To Return Early Voting This Year To The MSC Are Told It Is Too Late
On voter registration day, Brazos County commissioners are told that it is too late to move this November’s early voting back to Texas A&M’s memorial student center (MSC). During Tuesday’s meeting, county clerk Karen McQueen and elections coordinator Krystal Ocon said federal election laws do not give them enough time to change voting locations and get ballots…which contain voting location information…sent to voters serving in the military and working overseas.
kwhi.com
KNIFE INCIDENT BEING INVESTIGATED AT BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL
Brenham Police and Brenham ISD are investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in which a student was caught with a knife on campus. According to Brenham ISD, the incident occurred during the lunch recess period at Brenham Middle School. A female student became upset and held a kitchen...
Bryan PD respond to active shooter call at Bryan High School, incident determined to be a hoax
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan High School has become the latest school to fall victim to hoax phone calls of active shooters, which have also become known as "swatting" incidents. The Bryan Police department responded to an active shooter threat on the campus of Bryan High School shortly after 1:30 pm on Thurs, Sept. 22. The call came in on the non-emergency phone line and prompted multiple officers to respond to the call.
KBTX.com
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
fox44news.com
Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about tonight’s city council agenda, a change in the shared housing ordinance, National Night Out, kudos, city growth, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Listen to “College Station Karl Mooney on...
Click2Houston.com
Removal of LGBTQ+ book display from Huntsville Public Library draws crowds to council meeting speaking in favor and against the decision
HUNTSVILLE – About a dozen or so Huntsville residents spoke passionately about the Read With Pride display celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it’s about time that type of literature is made available, while others defended their choice to avoid it and shield it from their children. There’s...
Navasota Examiner
Local Iola student dies in crash
IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
kwhi.com
FORMER COLLEGE STATION BAR OWNER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR WIRE FRAUD
A Bryan man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud. 46-year-old Keith Anton Johnson, who formerly owned the Southerns bar and nightclub in College Station, was ordered on Monday to serve a 14-month sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. According to...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Woman For The Second Time In Four Months For Driving With An Invalid License
A Bryan police officer watching a car drive through a parking lot Monday during the midnight hour to avoid a red light leads to the arrest of the driver who has multiple driving convictions. Online records show this is the second time in four months that 19 year old Marqushia...
Click2Houston.com
Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
wtaw.com
A Bryan Man Is Found Dead By Firefighters Responding To A House Fire
Bryan firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a house fire Wednesday night where they found a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett identified the victim as 70 year old James Green. No firefighters were injured. The fire in Green’s home near 22nd and Pierce started in...
wtaw.com
Bryan Fire Investigators At The Scene Of A House Fire Where A Man Was Found Dead
Bryan firefighters responding to a house fire Wednesday night found when they got inside, a man who was dead. Assistant fire marshal Gerald Burnett said 9-1-1 received multiple calls from neighbors around the home near 22nd and Pierce, which is north and west of Sue Haswell Park. Burnett said the...
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
kwhi.com
IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH
An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
