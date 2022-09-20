Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended by the NFL for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The good news for the Steelers is that since Kazee has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with an injured wrist, he’ll be able to serve the suspension at a time when he wouldn’t have played anyway. Kazee is set to come back from the IR after the next two games, so he might have to miss one game he could have played during the suspension.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO