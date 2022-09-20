Read full article on original website
Arkansas Gears Up for First SEC Meet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks travel to Gainesville, Fla. to compete in a SEC matchup against the Gators and Nova Southeastern on Friday, Sept. 23. Arkansas will also travel down to Lakeland, Fla. to face the Florida Southern Moccasins on Saturday, Sept. 24. Opponents: Florida Gators, Nova Southeastern Sharks,...
No. 20 Soccer Wins Ninth Straight Over Auburn; Podojil Breaks Points Record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 20 Arkansas soccer (6-2-1, 1-1-0 SEC) notched its first SEC win of the season and shut out Auburn (5-2-4, 0-2-0 SEC), 1-0, for the program’s ninth straight victory over the Tigers. Forward Anna Podojil assisted in the match’s lone goal, which bumped her career...
No. 9 Razorbacks face early test in Jamboree elite field
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas, ranked No. 9 nationally, will race a full squad for the first time this season as the Razorbacks compete in Oklahoma State’s Jamboree on Saturday morning amid a field that features six of the top nine teams in the nation. In total there will...
Hogs Drop SEC Opener to Tigers
In what was a tight battle from start to finish, the No. 20 Razorbacks battled back to force a fifth set in their opening SEC match, but LSU came away victorious 3-2 and handed Arkansas its first loss since Aug. 27. It was the first five-set match of the season...
Keller Falls in Round Two at ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit
LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Kelly Keller won three straight matches to advance to the main draw, falling in her fourth match of the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit. In the Round of 16 Main Draw, Keller faced Central Florida’s Jantje Tilbuerger. It was a tough match with Keller dropping straight sets 2-6, 1-6 in a great run in the tournament.
No. 20 Soccer Hosts Auburn for SEC Home Opener
No. 20 Arkansas soccer (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) continues SEC play as it hosts Auburn (4-1-4, 0-1-0 SEC) Thursday (Sept. 22) for the first conference match at Razorback Field this season. The match will be televised on SEC Network with first kick set for 6 p.m. Match Info. Opponent: Auburn (4-1-4,...
Razorbacks No. 14 in national coaches’ poll
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is ranked No. 14 in the second national coaches’ cross country poll of the season, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. Ranked as the top SEC school in the national poll, the Razorbacks are followed by Ole Miss at No. 24, and Alabama at No. 25. Tennessee and Kentucky are each receiving votes.
Three Razorbacks Qualify for Main Draw at ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit
LUBBOCK, Texas – Arkansas’ Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink won their second-round qualifying matches today to advance into the main draw of the ITF Lubbock Pro Circuit. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso will play her first match of the tournament tomorrow. After winning their first-round qualifying matches, juniors Kelly Keller...
Men’s Tennis Complete Day Two of ITF Fayetteville Futures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continued competition at the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures today with freshman Benedikt Emesz taking the courts in the first round of the main draw. In the only Razorback match of the day, all eyes were on Benedikt Emesz as he...
