Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Monday Night Uniform News
The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium this Monday night for a tilt against the rival New York Giants. But the uniforms will be a bit different from the past few weeks. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be wearing their navy jersey with silver pants on Monday against the Giants. New York may be the home team, but have apparently decided to wear white jerseys instead - forcing the Cowboys to abandon their preferred white jersey with royal blue pants.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court. Warriors head coach Steve […] The post ‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans
Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
