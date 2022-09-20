WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!

MCCONNELL AFB, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO