Wichita coalition helping to create safe, affordable banking options
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Wichita community leaders are working to provide safe and affordable banking options for people who normally may not use a bank. Bank On ICT, an initiative through the United Way of the Plains, brings together local financial institutions, government leaders and nonprofit organizations to help the community of people who are unbanked or underbanked.
Better option for your money in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Most people use banks and credit unions to deposit paychecks and cash checks, but thousands do not, and officials say it is costing them. United Way of the Plains says approximately 6.6% of households in Wichita rely on pricier alternative services — like check cashers, payday lenders and pawn shops — […]
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
Inflation impacting payments for new homebuyers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -With mortgage rates now at more than 6%, if you’re in the market for a new home, you can expect higher monthly payments. In the last year, mortgage rates have doubled, meaning you’d pay about $400 more per month on a $200,000 home than you would have when the rate was closer to 3%.
Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!. It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a debate for Attorney General candidates Kris Kobach and Chris Mann. With the general election a little more than six weeks out, both candidates say there needs to be a greater focus on reducing the number of deaths caused by fentanyl.
Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
Ordinance on marijuana, fentanyl strips approved by Wichita City Council
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time, the Wichita City Council has voted 5-2 for an ordinance to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl test strips. Council Members Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye were the two no-votes Tuesday morning. The city says the move would eliminate between 750 and 850 prosecutions […]
Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
Police union, city leaders respond to claims from high-ranking Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a city council member on Tuesday responded after two current deputy chiefs and a former deputy chief with the Wichita Police Department filed an intent letter to sue Wichita City Manager Robert Layton, the city’s HR director and the police union.
Kansas State Fair announces attendance numbers
The Kansas State Fair said 315,273 people went through the gates during this year’s Fair in Hutchinson. The number is an increase from the 2021 attendance of 281,981. Fair officials said the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well-attended and the initial projections show carnival attendance higher than last year. Food and commercial vendors also reported good sales projections.
Kansas Food Bank gets truck and $52K
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000. The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area. “As a result of […]
City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
Wichita council member accuses police leaders of extortion, calls on them to resign
Deputy chiefs Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido sent a legal letter to the city yesterday threatening to sue unless the city met a list of demands.
Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
