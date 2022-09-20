Bobby June Johnson of Heavener, Oklahoma was born January 23, 1950 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Bobby and Doris June (Srite) Miller passed away on September 14, 2022 in Heavener, Oklahoma at the age of 72. She is survived by:. Her husband:. Jim Johnson of the home. One brother:. Jack Hancock...

HEAVENER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO