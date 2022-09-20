Read full article on original website
okwnews.com
Samuel Wesley Pickle
Funeral Service for Samuel Wesley Pickle, 93, of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Michael Wesley Lum officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home...
okwnews.com
Bobby June Johnson
Bobby June Johnson of Heavener, Oklahoma was born January 23, 1950 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Bobby and Doris June (Srite) Miller passed away on September 14, 2022 in Heavener, Oklahoma at the age of 72. She is survived by:. Her husband:. Jim Johnson of the home. One brother:. Jack Hancock...
