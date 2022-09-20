ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

College football: Dan Jackson stays focused on improvement

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson isn't satisfied. Although the junior walk-on from North Hall is fourth in tackles (10 total), he says he's got a lot to work on. "This week, I have tried to focus on two things," he said. "I want to be the...
ATHENS, GA
Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama

A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Football: Branch falls to Eastside in 8-5A opener

COVINGTON,Ga. — Eastside jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead and then held off Flowery Branch the rest of the way for a 34-14 win in both teams’ Region 8-5A openers on Thursday. The region’s best defense turned the game around on two consecutive possessions. The...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Football: Under-rated 8-5A opens en masse with 2 huge showdowns

After the Georgia High School Association reclassification in 2021, Region 8-5A had teams move up and down with four of the seven teams in the newly-constructed region being new. That was to be expected. On paper, the additions of Region 8-4A playoff teams Jefferson and Flowery Branch, along with Class...
ATHENS, GA
Softball: Branch, East Hall take non-region wins

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Flowery Branch snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Dacula on Wednesday at home. Dacula led 1-0 going into the fourth before the Lady Falcons got a RBI single from Olivia Heck knocking in Emilie Mershon to tie the game. Flowery Branch took the lead in the fifth when Peyton Baker scored on a steal of home on a double-steal attempt at second.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Gaining the Edge: Marsh helps North Hall to first win

GAINESVILLE — Tanner Marsh was part of five touchdowns in North Hall's 69-0 win over East Hall last week. The junior quarterback finished the night 10-for-15, 192 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another 72 yards and two scores. It was part of the Trojans' 475 offensive output.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Penny Thomas

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
JEFFERSON, GA
Obituaries & Related Stories

Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
JEFFERSON, GA
Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO

The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Brenau University cuts ribbon for newly named Renaissance Park

Brenau University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Renaissance Park on September 17. Representatives from Brenau, the City of Gainesville, and the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation came together in celebration of the park and the recent downtown development. “Renaissance Park is the icing on the cake,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Gainesville Police encourage public to use e-commerce trading area

Gainesville-area residents looking to buy, sell or trade on an e-commerce platform like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can carry out their local transactions safely at the Gainesville Police Department's e-commerce trading area. The safe trading area at the agency's headquarters at 701 Queen City Parkway in Gainesville has been...
GAINESVILLE, GA
No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville

No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Jack Noa named next chair of Hall County elections board

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Jack Noa as the next chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration. Noa, who previously ran for Hall County Commission District 3 in the May 2022 primary, will serve as chairman of the Board of Elections for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases

An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
OAKWOOD, GA

Comments / 0

