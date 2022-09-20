Read full article on original website
College football: Dan Jackson stays focused on improvement
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson isn't satisfied. Although the junior walk-on from North Hall is fourth in tackles (10 total), he says he's got a lot to work on. "This week, I have tried to focus on two things," he said. "I want to be the...
College football: Jefferson's Malaki Starks taking advantage of early playing time at UGA
ATHENS, Ga. — Malaki Starks's start to his career at Georgia might be a surprise to some Bulldog fans, but for those that watched him play at Jefferson, it's nothing unusual. Starks starred at Jefferson High School where he played multiple positions, so when the true freshman got the...
Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama
A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
College football: Rabun County's Stockton getting high praise from Smart
ATHENS, Ga. — It's not often you hear any college head football coach talk about the scout team quarterback in a weekly presser. When it happens, everyone starts to wonder just how good is the scout team QB. It just so happens Georgia's scout team signal caller is Rabun...
Softball: EHall continues to surge; Buford stays unbeaten; Jefferson splits DH
ATHENS — East Hall continued its late surge for a playoff spot with a 14-0 rout of Cedar Shoals on Thursday in Region 8-4A action. The Lady Vikings (9-8- 5-7 Region 8-4A) used an 11-run third inning to blow open a close game. Amari Burce tossed a no-hitter in...
Football: Branch falls to Eastside in 8-5A opener
COVINGTON,Ga. — Eastside jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead and then held off Flowery Branch the rest of the way for a 34-14 win in both teams’ Region 8-5A openers on Thursday. The region’s best defense turned the game around on two consecutive possessions. The...
Football: Under-rated 8-5A opens en masse with 2 huge showdowns
After the Georgia High School Association reclassification in 2021, Region 8-5A had teams move up and down with four of the seven teams in the newly-constructed region being new. That was to be expected. On paper, the additions of Region 8-4A playoff teams Jefferson and Flowery Branch, along with Class...
Softball: Branch, East Hall take non-region wins
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Flowery Branch snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Dacula on Wednesday at home. Dacula led 1-0 going into the fourth before the Lady Falcons got a RBI single from Olivia Heck knocking in Emilie Mershon to tie the game. Flowery Branch took the lead in the fifth when Peyton Baker scored on a steal of home on a double-steal attempt at second.
Gaining the Edge: Marsh helps North Hall to first win
GAINESVILLE — Tanner Marsh was part of five touchdowns in North Hall's 69-0 win over East Hall last week. The junior quarterback finished the night 10-for-15, 192 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another 72 yards and two scores. It was part of the Trojans' 475 offensive output.
Penny Thomas
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
Obituaries & Related Stories
Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO
The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
Gainesville, Hall County schools honor teachers of the year in annual luncheon
The 2022-2023 teachers of the year from both the Hall County School District and Gainesville City Schools were honored Wednesday afternoon during an annual luncheon sponsored by the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation. The luncheon, which was held at the Oaks at Lanier College and Career Academy, saw...
First Baptist of Gainesville hosts in-person Emporium after two-year hiatus
The First Baptist Church of Gainesville will host its annual Emporium this Friday and Saturday in their banquet hall. On Friday, shopping for a cause will run from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We're hoping that there's a...
Brenau University cuts ribbon for newly named Renaissance Park
Brenau University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Renaissance Park on September 17. Representatives from Brenau, the City of Gainesville, and the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation came together in celebration of the park and the recent downtown development. “Renaissance Park is the icing on the cake,...
Gainesville Police encourage public to use e-commerce trading area
Gainesville-area residents looking to buy, sell or trade on an e-commerce platform like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can carry out their local transactions safely at the Gainesville Police Department's e-commerce trading area. The safe trading area at the agency's headquarters at 701 Queen City Parkway in Gainesville has been...
No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville
No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Jack Noa named next chair of Hall County elections board
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday evening to appoint Jack Noa as the next chairman of the Hall County Board of Elections and Registration. Noa, who previously ran for Hall County Commission District 3 in the May 2022 primary, will serve as chairman of the Board of Elections for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
Oakwood man arrested for six entering auto cases
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
