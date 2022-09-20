Read full article on original website
Fun in FoCo: Oktoberfests and concerts highlight the first weekend of fallJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Nearly 400 homes could be built next to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Additional charges filed against truck driver in fatal crash that shut down GA 400 in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Softball: EHall continues to surge; Buford stays unbeaten; Jefferson splits DH
ATHENS — East Hall continued its late surge for a playoff spot with a 14-0 rout of Cedar Shoals on Thursday in Region 8-4A action. The Lady Vikings (9-8- 5-7 Region 8-4A) used an 11-run third inning to blow open a close game. Amari Burce tossed a no-hitter in...
Softball: Branch, East Hall take non-region wins
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Flowery Branch snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Dacula on Wednesday at home. Dacula led 1-0 going into the fourth before the Lady Falcons got a RBI single from Olivia Heck knocking in Emilie Mershon to tie the game. Flowery Branch took the lead in the fifth when Peyton Baker scored on a steal of home on a double-steal attempt at second.
Gaining the Edge: Marsh helps North Hall to first win
GAINESVILLE — Tanner Marsh was part of five touchdowns in North Hall's 69-0 win over East Hall last week. The junior quarterback finished the night 10-for-15, 192 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another 72 yards and two scores. It was part of the Trojans' 475 offensive output.
Football: Branch falls to Eastside in 8-5A opener
COVINGTON,Ga. — Eastside jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead and then held off Flowery Branch the rest of the way for a 34-14 win in both teams’ Region 8-5A openers on Thursday. The region’s best defense turned the game around on two consecutive possessions. The...
Football: Under-rated 8-5A opens en masse with 2 huge showdowns
After the Georgia High School Association reclassification in 2021, Region 8-5A had teams move up and down with four of the seven teams in the newly-constructed region being new. That was to be expected. On paper, the additions of Region 8-4A playoff teams Jefferson and Flowery Branch, along with Class...
Football: Are Rabun Co., Whitefield Academy looking to make early statements in Class A D1?
TIGER, Ga. — It’s expected to be your classic matchup. High-powered and high-flying offense vs. a quick, athletic opportunistic defense. The question is which offense and which defense are we talking about?. When Whitefield Academy arrives in Rabun County on Friday, fans will get a double-dose as all...
College football: Dan Jackson stays focused on improvement
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson isn't satisfied. Although the junior walk-on from North Hall is fourth in tackles (10 total), he says he's got a lot to work on. "This week, I have tried to focus on two things," he said. "I want to be the...
College football: Jefferson's Malaki Starks taking advantage of early playing time at UGA
ATHENS, Ga. — Malaki Starks's start to his career at Georgia might be a surprise to some Bulldog fans, but for those that watched him play at Jefferson, it's nothing unusual. Starks starred at Jefferson High School where he played multiple positions, so when the true freshman got the...
College football: Rabun County's Stockton getting high praise from Smart
ATHENS, Ga. — It's not often you hear any college head football coach talk about the scout team quarterback in a weekly presser. When it happens, everyone starts to wonder just how good is the scout team QB. It just so happens Georgia's scout team signal caller is Rabun...
Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama
A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
Eddie King, Jr. tops Late Models at Boyd’s Speedway
Eddie King, Jr. edged out hometown hero Ronnie Johnson to take home the Late Model victory on Friday night from Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. King, who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, started the 25-lap feature from the pole, and went on to record the win at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Penny Thomas
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
First Baptist of Gainesville hosts in-person Emporium after two-year hiatus
The First Baptist Church of Gainesville will host its annual Emporium this Friday and Saturday in their banquet hall. On Friday, shopping for a cause will run from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We're hoping that there's a...
Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
Richard Frank Godfrey
Richard Frank Godfrey, 85 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Godfrey was born in Hall County November 19, 1936. He was the son of the late Rufus R. and Vara Norton Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a retired teacher with the Cobb County Schools System, had served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ga.
Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood
Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood, age 72 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late J.P. and Aletha Adams Bridges. She was the widow of Jerry Smallwood, a member of Community Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Free; sister, Dora Weatherford; brothers, Clayton Bridges and Robert Bridges.
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO
The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
Gainesville, Hall County schools honor teachers of the year in annual luncheon
The 2022-2023 teachers of the year from both the Hall County School District and Gainesville City Schools were honored Wednesday afternoon during an annual luncheon sponsored by the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation. The luncheon, which was held at the Oaks at Lanier College and Career Academy, saw...
Donna Kay Wood
Ms. Donna Kay Wood, age 65, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Ms. Wood was born in Clovis, NM to Loretta Scarborough Wood-Tucker (Ricky) of Commerce and the late, Charles Edwin Wood. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Ms. Wood was employed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and a member of the VFW – Athens post. In addition to her father, Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Wood.
