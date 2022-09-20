ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Softball: Branch, East Hall take non-region wins

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Flowery Branch snapped a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Dacula on Wednesday at home. Dacula led 1-0 going into the fourth before the Lady Falcons got a RBI single from Olivia Heck knocking in Emilie Mershon to tie the game. Flowery Branch took the lead in the fifth when Peyton Baker scored on a steal of home on a double-steal attempt at second.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Gaining the Edge: Marsh helps North Hall to first win

GAINESVILLE — Tanner Marsh was part of five touchdowns in North Hall's 69-0 win over East Hall last week. The junior quarterback finished the night 10-for-15, 192 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another 72 yards and two scores. It was part of the Trojans' 475 offensive output.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Football: Branch falls to Eastside in 8-5A opener

COVINGTON,Ga. — Eastside jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead and then held off Flowery Branch the rest of the way for a 34-14 win in both teams’ Region 8-5A openers on Thursday. The region’s best defense turned the game around on two consecutive possessions. The...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Football: Under-rated 8-5A opens en masse with 2 huge showdowns

After the Georgia High School Association reclassification in 2021, Region 8-5A had teams move up and down with four of the seven teams in the newly-constructed region being new. That was to be expected. On paper, the additions of Region 8-4A playoff teams Jefferson and Flowery Branch, along with Class...
ATHENS, GA
College football: Dan Jackson stays focused on improvement

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson isn't satisfied. Although the junior walk-on from North Hall is fourth in tackles (10 total), he says he's got a lot to work on. "This week, I have tried to focus on two things," he said. "I want to be the...
ATHENS, GA
Collins, Herring take SAS victories at East Alabama

A pair of Georgia racers took home top honors in Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series action in Alabama over the weekend. Kenny Collins of Colbert, Georgia and Wil Herring of Hawkinsville, Georgia scored victories during the Alabama State Championship weekend at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Eddie King, Jr. tops Late Models at Boyd’s Speedway

Eddie King, Jr. edged out hometown hero Ronnie Johnson to take home the Late Model victory on Friday night from Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. King, who hails from Knoxville, Tennessee, started the 25-lap feature from the pole, and went on to record the win at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
RINGGOLD, GA
Penny Thomas

Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Penny Brown Thomas, age 49 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born in Cumming, Georgia the daughter of the late McKinley Brown and the late Katherine Christine Trammell Holt. Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and enjoyed playing online games as a past time.
JEFFERSON, GA
Obituaries & Related Stories

Walter Curtis “Billy” Phillips age 84 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born in Madison, South Carolin ... Antonio Juan DeBerry, age 67, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He is survived by is wife of 44 years, Arthenia Reese DeBerry; children, ...
JEFFERSON, GA
Richard Frank Godfrey

Richard Frank Godfrey, 85 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Godfrey was born in Hall County November 19, 1936. He was the son of the late Rufus R. and Vara Norton Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey was a retired teacher with the Cobb County Schools System, had served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Marietta, Ga.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood

Audrey “Diane” Bridges Smallwood, age 72 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Born on Nov. 22, 1949 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Smallwood was the daughter of the late J.P. and Aletha Adams Bridges. She was the widow of Jerry Smallwood, a member of Community Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Free; sister, Dora Weatherford; brothers, Clayton Bridges and Robert Bridges.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Ivester Foundation names Swinton A. Griffith, III new CFO

The Board of Directors of the M. Douglas & V. Kay Ivester Foundation announced Thursday that they have named Swinton A. Griffith, III the new Chief Financial Officer of the foundation. Griffith will carry the title of Senior Vice President. Griffith retired as a Partner at Ernst & Young in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Donna Kay Wood

Ms. Donna Kay Wood, age 65, of Commerce, GA died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Ms. Wood was born in Clovis, NM to Loretta Scarborough Wood-Tucker (Ricky) of Commerce and the late, Charles Edwin Wood. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy. Ms. Wood was employed at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and a member of the VFW – Athens post. In addition to her father, Ms. Wood was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Wood.
COMMERCE, GA

