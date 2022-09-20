ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garretson, SD

Garretson man sentenced to 25 years for rape involving a minor, court documents say

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

A Garretson man has been sentenced for charges related to the rape of a minor.

Skyler Fabian White, 36, was sentenced Tuesday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse to a total of 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, according to court documents.

He was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree rape involving a minor and two counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography, according to court documents.

White's sentencing hearing came after a change of plea hearing, held May 17, according to court documents.

He had 23 charges dismissed during his sentencing, including:

  • One count of first-degree human trafficking,
  • Four counts of sexual contact with a child under 16,
  • Two counts of fourth-degree rape,
  • Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and
  • 10 counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child porn.

Why was White charged?

White was arrested in January after a 15-year-old girl told her high school mentor White raped her multiple times from August to October 2021, according to prior Argus Leader reporting.

The girl had been working for White cleaning his house after she had posted cleaning services on Facebook, according to court documents.

She said they had sex at least 25 times, after she finished cleaning his house.

Police found porn on two cell phones belonging to White. A further investigation found the images matched characteristics of the underaged victim, according to court documents.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Garretson man sentenced to 25 years for rape involving a minor, court documents say

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
