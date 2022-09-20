Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
pdxmonthly.com
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits
After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
WWEEK
The Secret History of the Roseway Theater
From the moment word spread of the three-alarm fire that devastated Northeast Sandy Boulevard’s Roseway Theater on Aug. 6, grief swept through Portland. Regular patrons and long-lost émigrés shared vague remembrances, but genuine sorrow lay beneath the performative trauma. Flames engulfing a neighborhood landmark beloved by generations...
kptv.com
Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix series
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza and ice cream, and because of that, the shop is now featured on the Netflix series Chef’s Table: Pizza!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about the...
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWEEK
Poet Kaveh Akbar Discusses His Recovery-Minded Virtual Writing Class The Break
Come to any given session of The Break and you may get a prompt from a 100-year-old poem by Jorge Luis Borges or a brand-new story—or be encouraged to write while a song is playing or to step outside to do a writing exercise. Guest lecturers from across the...
WWEEK
All Classical Portland Announces Its First-Ever Recording Inclusivity Initiative Album
All Classical Portland has announced that Navona Records and PARMA Recordings will release AMPLIFY, the first album in All Classical’s Inaugural Recording Diversity Initiative (RII), on Oct. 28. The organization has described RII as “a response to the classical music industry’s longtime need for greater diversity, with the purpose of increasing awareness and opportunity for previously marginalized artistic communities.”
Portland's newest restaurant makes the New York Times' list of top 50 in America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's newest restaurant Kann made the New York Times list of 2022's top 50 restaurants in the country on Monday. Gregory Gourdet, one of Portland's best and most well-known chefs, opened Kann just six weeks ago. It's now the toughest reservation in town. "Kann has been...
kptv.com
The Doobie Brothers are back together - and coming to Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big reunion tour is coming to Portland this weekend! Before the Doobie Brothers hit the stage, FOX 12′s Kimberly Maus talked with co-founder, Pat Simmons, about their exciting return to the road.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarkcountylive.com
Girls Night Out, Camas Style
The 13th annual Camas Girls’ Night Out will be a vibrant evening of shopping, pampering, art, dining, and much more, all benefiting two local women’s health charities. The event is on Thursday, September 22nd from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Downtown Camas. Everyone is welcome to attend this fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer awareness and action in support of the Pink Lemonade Project and the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon/SW Washington.
'It's just been a blessing': Fred Meyer greeter battles cancer with music, faith and friends
PORTLAND, Oregon — Fred Meyer is celebrating its 100th anniversary since opening the first store in downtown Portland in 1922. The largest and busiest of the 130 locations in four states is the Hollywood location in Northeast Portland. The man customers will likely see welcoming them inside during the week has quite a life story.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Sept. 21-27, 2022)
Take advantage of the dry (hopefully smoke-free) conditions while they’re here. An inexpensive “social membership” at the West Hills’ posh Amaterra gets you all the benefits that the gorgeous wine venue offers, including generous tasting pours, unparalleled views of the Tualatin Valley, and live music on Thursday evenings. This week, the winery hosts the Tracy Kim Trio, a staple of Portland’s gypsy swing music scene, for your listen-while-you-sip enjoyment. Amaterra Winery, 8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, 503-961-6057, amaterrawines.com/visit/l1-bar-and-terrace. 5-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Free with $25 social membership purchase.
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
16025 SW Regatta Lane, Beaverton, 503-941-5251, oyatsupan.com. 8 am-3:30 pm daily. Though best known for its milk bread and sweet rolls, Oyatsupan also serves a variety of warm beverages to go with those baked goods. The newest menu item is a Hojicha latte, a Japanese green tea typically steamed to stop the oxidation process and then roasted, resulting in little to no bitterness as well as a low caffeine content. Oyatsupan promises that it is the perfect drink to transition from summer to fall thanks to the nutty notes from the tea and the creaminess of the oat milk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hereisoregon.com
Taste and buy hundreds of cheeses, speciality foods, and beverages
The Wedge is a farmers market-style festival celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Sample and purchase local, artisan cheese, specialty foods, wine, spirits, and cider. Where. Alder Block, home of the Portland Night Market, 100 SE Alder St., Portland 97214. This is an indoor and outdoor event and...
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
960 SE 11th Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com. 4-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a period of self-reflection that also happens to come with some delicious culinary traditions. If you’re looking for someone else to do the cooking for the holiday, which begins at sunset Sept. 25 and runs through sundown Sept. 27, then get your order in now to Kachka. Bonnie Morales’ beloved restaurant is offering a take-home menu that includes challah, apples and honey, chopped chicken liver, a short rib and carrot tzimmes and more. Many of these dishes will also be on the dine-in menu Sept. 24-26.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
pdxmonthly.com
Excellent Cuisine’s Dim Sum, Is, Well, Excellent
Growing up, going out for dim sum was the closest thing I knew to a sporting event—requiring waking up early on weekend mornings with stretchy pants on, brain constantly in fight-or-flight mode as we arrived to the restaurant before opening to snag one of the few remaining parking spots, then strategically placed ourselves near the kitchen to get the freshest dishes straight off the carts. Why wait in line for eggs benedict breakfasts when you could eat dozens of dumplings instead?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Dawson Park Is Precious. That’s Why Its Dilemma Is So Painful.
In 2010, I worked inside the Red Cross, in the cafeteria. Yes, Mom was a whole-ass cafeteria cook back in the day. Once I was on the news, ’cuz my soup was so good. Anyway: I spent many sunny day lunch breaks in Dawson Park either playing on the swings or writing soup recipes in my sketchbook. Six years later, my kid would visit the children’s clinic across the street and afterward we would play on those same swings.
Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon
Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
Eater
A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division
A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
Comments / 1