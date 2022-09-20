ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 6 Oklahoma starts Big 12 play by hosting Kansas State on Saturday night in what has become a trap game for the Sooners in recent years. The Brent Venables era is off to a solid start in Norman, however, following blowout wins over UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska. The Sooners dominated the Cornhuskers 49-14 on the road behind 312 yards rushing on nearly six yards per carry.
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 4 college football picks by model on 51-43 run

Big Ten rivals square off when No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts Wisconsin (2-1) in a Saturday afternoon contest. Ohio State is coming off a dominant performance in Week 3, where they cooked Toldeo 77-21. Likewise, Wisconsin blew out New Mexico State 66-7. Ohio State C.J. Stroud is once again playing himself into Heisman Trophy contention, with 941 yards and 11 touchdown passes through three games. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Wisconsin 61-18-5.
247Sports

Tipoff times, TV coverage set for Auburn's SEC basketball games

AUBURN, Alabama–The Southeastern Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Auburn, the defending league champion, will begin league play at home on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Florida Gators. Auburn’s game vs. the Gators, a team coached by former Auburn assistant coach Todd...
On3.com

Pair of preseason top-25 teams in for No. 13 Cam Scott

Oregon and made it by Lexington (SC) High School this morning to watch On3s No. 13 ranked Cam Scott. Tennessee has offered Scott, but Oregon has not. Scott carries over 20 D-I offers. He was 5A All-State for the second time last season after averaging 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was the leading scorer for one of the best 16u teams – Team United – on the Nike EYBL Circuit, averaging 11.8 points and shooting 50.7 percent from the field in 15.4 minutes per game.
247Sports

Tip times, TV channels announced for Alabama's SEC basketball games

The SEC unveiled the start times and TV channels for its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday. League play tips off Wednesday, Dec. 28, and runs through Saturday, March 4. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least one time during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing annually.
Tampa Bay Times

FAMU students allege funding discrimination in federal lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state has...
