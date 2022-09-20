Oregon and made it by Lexington (SC) High School this morning to watch On3s No. 13 ranked Cam Scott. Tennessee has offered Scott, but Oregon has not. Scott carries over 20 D-I offers. He was 5A All-State for the second time last season after averaging 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was the leading scorer for one of the best 16u teams – Team United – on the Nike EYBL Circuit, averaging 11.8 points and shooting 50.7 percent from the field in 15.4 minutes per game.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO