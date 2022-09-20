Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?

Less than three hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure , the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic .

When Boston brought back Brodric Thomas and signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, it filled all 20 of its offseason roster spots. Caboclo can bump up to operate as a small-ball center, but perhaps this move paves the way for the Celtics to sign a more traditional center.

While there are plenty of external options worth exploring , including some still available in free agency, Boston's top internal options to come off the bench and play the pivot are Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele . The latter is on a two-way deal.

Caboclo, a former first-round pick, last played in the NBA for the Rockets, appearing in six games in the 2020-21 season. In a career that's taken him to four different NBA homes, Caboclo's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of floor time. He's coming off a campaign with São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

