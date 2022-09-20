ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?

By Bobby Krivitsky
 2 days ago

Less than three hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure , the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic .

When Boston brought back Brodric Thomas and signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, it filled all 20 of its offseason roster spots. Caboclo can bump up to operate as a small-ball center, but perhaps this move paves the way for the Celtics to sign a more traditional center.

While there are plenty of external options worth exploring , including some still available in free agency, Boston's top internal options to come off the bench and play the pivot are Luke Kornet and Mfiondu Kabengele . The latter is on a two-way deal.

Caboclo, a former first-round pick, last played in the NBA for the Rockets, appearing in six games in the 2020-21 season. In a career that's taken him to four different NBA homes, Caboclo's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of floor time. He's coming off a campaign with São Paulo FC of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

