Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
Jones County News

Macon mattress store invested in community

Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
13WMAZ

Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, Monroe County

This, classic structure probably won’t be there much longer, another reason your documentation is so invaluable, Brian!. This classic won’t be there too much longer. Just another reason your documentation is so vital, Brian. Reply ↓
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cotton Mill, Forsyth

This old brick mill building, with its distinctive towers, is located just beside I-75 north of Forsyth. It was a landmark on trips to and from Atlanta when I was a child. It’s an old cotton mill, perhaps the Brighton Mill, but was later part of Bibb Manufacturing Company, which built a modern mill behind it sometime after World War II. Today, it’s home to a discount furniture business. I will update when I learn more about the history.
13WMAZ

Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
13WMAZ

Centerville discusses plans to develop 'city town center'

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The city of Centerville has an upcoming meeting to move forward plans they've been talking about for years, a city town center. In order to take the city's town center from the pages of the strategic plan to action, the city of Centerville has proposed a moratorium, but what does that mean?
13WMAZ

Hispanic Heritage Festival in Macon this weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, people will get to enjoy live music and experience the unity of Hispanic culture. At Smiley's Flea Market in southern Bibb-County, you can get a taste of cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and some other places. Visitors can also hear live music from...
13WMAZ

'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
13WMAZ

GABBA Fest takes over Macon in honor of Allman Brothers Band

MACON, Ga. — From Otis Redding to Jason Aldean to Little Richard, famous music artists make up the rich music history of Macon. A big part of that history is the Allman brothers band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

