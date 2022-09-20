Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
Macon Cherry Blossom Festival wins 'Best Festival in the World' title
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is known by many in Macon-Bibb as the best celebration of the year, and now they have an award to prove it. The Festival won another "Best Festival in The World" title from the International Festival and Events Association, along with other titles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jones County News
Macon mattress store invested in community
Macon & Robins Bed & Mattress, local bed and mattress stores, are open to help locals find what they need for a good night’s sleep. The stores have three locations, two in Macon and one in Warner Robins. The Mercer location is located at 3815 Mercer University Drive in Macon, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m…
'It will encourage additional growth': Bibb moves forward with plan for $350M east Macon development
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of construction equipment could soon come to east Macon. Bibb commissioners Tuesday moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex. It's for a development they say could bring in millions of dollars.
Bibb County announces $350M shopping center in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. The announcement was made at the Bibb County Commission meeting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Miller says the plans include...
Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' making sure families aren't without food this holiday season
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is approaching, and with colder months comes the holiday season. Operation Arresting Hunger is getting to work now to ensure every family in Houston County can enjoy their holiday this year. "I'm just like everybody else - trying to survive," says Rosa Jenkins.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgxa.tv
Initial plans for Upson Co. ranch backed by Steve Harvey approved after lengthy meeting
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - In a nearly two-hour-long meeting, delayed for crowd control and multiple speakers, preliminary plans for a ranch in Upson County, backed by comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, can move forward. Legacy Ranch is planned on the property formerly known as The Rock Ranch,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, Monroe County
This, classic structure probably won’t be there much longer, another reason your documentation is so invaluable, Brian!. This classic won’t be there too much longer. Just another reason your documentation is so vital, Brian. Reply ↓
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cotton Mill, Forsyth
This old brick mill building, with its distinctive towers, is located just beside I-75 north of Forsyth. It was a landmark on trips to and from Atlanta when I was a child. It’s an old cotton mill, perhaps the Brighton Mill, but was later part of Bibb Manufacturing Company, which built a modern mill behind it sometime after World War II. Today, it’s home to a discount furniture business. I will update when I learn more about the history.
Weather Works: Why the sky turns shades of red around sunset?
MACON, Ga. — Viewer John Jones sent in a beautiful sunset photo and asked “What causes the sky to look red around sunset?”. It all has to do with the sun’s angle in the sky and molecule scattering. Similar to how a crystal prism refracts a rainbow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Valley Youth Center hosting back 'in' school open house
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A youth center in Fort Valley is inviting parents and children to come out to their open house. The Fort Valley Youth Center of excellence will have their back "in" school open house this Saturday, September 24th on Riley Avenue. Families can see what they...
Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
Centerville discusses plans to develop 'city town center'
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The city of Centerville has an upcoming meeting to move forward plans they've been talking about for years, a city town center. In order to take the city's town center from the pages of the strategic plan to action, the city of Centerville has proposed a moratorium, but what does that mean?
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hispanic Heritage Festival in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, people will get to enjoy live music and experience the unity of Hispanic culture. At Smiley's Flea Market in southern Bibb-County, you can get a taste of cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and some other places. Visitors can also hear live music from...
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
Stopped in their tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern trains delay first responders
JULIETTE, Ga. — When you get in a car accident, you expect first responders to provide life-saving care. But what if they can’t get to you without a 35-minute detour?. That’s what happened in July 2021 when a stopped train blocked a railroad crossing in Juliette, Monroe County.
GABBA Fest takes over Macon in honor of Allman Brothers Band
MACON, Ga. — From Otis Redding to Jason Aldean to Little Richard, famous music artists make up the rich music history of Macon. A big part of that history is the Allman brothers band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1