ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyeurism#Caught On Camera#Condominium#The Sheriff S Office
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: The messy mystery guest

3:35 p.m. First block of Enterprise Drive, Palm Coast. Burglary from a vehicle. A man went to his storage unit to clean an RV he was keeping there. Although all of its doors were locked, the man noticed that someone — not him — had partially opened a window in the living area and left two cigarette butts on the living area table.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
ORANGE PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble

A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy