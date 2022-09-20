Read full article on original website
WESH
Orange City couple who put children in ‘deplorable’ living conditions arrested, deputies say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City couple is accused of keeping children in a bug-infested, filthy home. The suspects were arrested Wednesday, hours after sheriff's deputies responded to an overdose call at the home and noticed how the house looked. The suspects and children were not at the...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
WESH
Police: Port Orange woman accused of threatening to shoot 2 utility workers arrested
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange woman is accused of pointing a gun at two sub-contractors for FPL and threatening to shoot. According to police, two workers in marked uniform shirts accessed an easement in the suspect's backyard for utility work and tried to alert the residents they were there, but no one responded.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
‘The felon decided to flee:’ Video shows 2 men arrested for suspected catalytic converter theft
PALM COAST, Fla — Two men suspected of stealing an expensive car part are in jail for drug charges, burglary, and running from police. “The felon decided to flee from us, crashed the car, and then fled on foot,” John Welker said. He’s the Division Chief for the Community Policing division for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Third victim identified by deputies after former Flagler County HOA president charged with secretly recording inside condo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this month on video voyeurism charges has been charged with five additional felonies after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it learned of a third victim who was caught on another hidden video camera he planted. Robert W. Orr, 59, was re-arrested...
Daytona Beach officer accused of choking man and mocking him during arrest
A Daytona Beach police officer is in trouble for allegedly choking a man. Investigators said Officer Kevin Allen pulled a man off the ground by tugging at his shirt. The man claims Allen choked him and mocked him during an arrest last year. Allen told investigators he thought the man...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach man recovers stolen items with help from alleged thief
A New Smyrna Beach man took matters into his own hands to try to recover his stolen tools. He offered a small reward to anyone around town who could help. He eventually got that help, as well as his things back from the alleged thief himself. "I always watch the...
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man accused of molesting boy arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of molesting a boy between the age of 12 has been taken into custody. On Aug. 7, the boy told deputies he'd been molested at Fred Kniffin's home and in Kniffin's car. The boy's mother told...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The messy mystery guest
3:35 p.m. First block of Enterprise Drive, Palm Coast. Burglary from a vehicle. A man went to his storage unit to clean an RV he was keeping there. Although all of its doors were locked, the man noticed that someone — not him — had partially opened a window in the living area and left two cigarette butts on the living area table.
Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said. James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
Lake County officials release body camera video of deadly deputy-involved shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video that shows what happened before deputies shot and killed a man. The video shows deputies approach a screen porch where John Vought was sitting with a rifle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
