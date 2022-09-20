ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Local Creswell church in danger of closing

CRESWELL, Ore. — The Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Creswell might be closing soon. The Archdiocese of Portland is currently considering consolidating the church with a church in Cottage Grove, citing a lack of funds and lowered attendance due to the pandemic. The church, which was built in...
CRESWELL, OR
KVAL

Cottage Grove receives grant aimed at increasing tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Eugene, OR
Cars
KVAL

SPD holds first open house since the pandemic

Springfield, ORE. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Discussions take place on proposal to rename Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Musical benefit exceeds donation goal for Ukrainian relief fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. — Five figures for Ukraine, exceeding the donation goal. Several performing groups came together Saturday to help raise money for medical supplies. "Songs for Ukraine" was held at the Community of Christ Church with donations going directly to the Ukrainian Foundation, a Ukrainian-led non-profit funneling medical supplies and other humanitarian relief.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks QB Bo Nix has career day in Oregon's win at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wa. — He's been a punching bag for internet trolls since his days at Auburn, but Saturday in Pullman, in front of a sold out crown at Martin Stadium down by five with two minutes to go, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix silenced the haters. A 50-yard touchdown pass...
EUGENE, OR

