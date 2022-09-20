Read full article on original website
KVAL
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
KVAL
Local Creswell church in danger of closing
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Creswell might be closing soon. The Archdiocese of Portland is currently considering consolidating the church with a church in Cottage Grove, citing a lack of funds and lowered attendance due to the pandemic. The church, which was built in...
KVAL
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
KVAL
Cottage Grove receives grant aimed at increasing tourism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
KVAL
SPD holds first open house since the pandemic
Springfield, ORE. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
KVAL
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
KVAL
Eugene PD holds 5k fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Run with the Cops 5k was held Sunday at Dorris Ranch, held in partnership with law enforcement torch run and Eugene Springfield Special Olympics. The fundraising event looks to help raise money for Special Olympics athletes in the area. With law enforcement from the...
KVAL
Discussions take place on proposal to rename Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
KVAL
Musical benefit exceeds donation goal for Ukrainian relief fundraiser
EUGENE, Ore. — Five figures for Ukraine, exceeding the donation goal. Several performing groups came together Saturday to help raise money for medical supplies. "Songs for Ukraine" was held at the Community of Christ Church with donations going directly to the Ukrainian Foundation, a Ukrainian-led non-profit funneling medical supplies and other humanitarian relief.
KVAL
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
KVAL
Ducks QB Bo Nix has career day in Oregon's win at Washington State
PULLMAN, Wa. — He's been a punching bag for internet trolls since his days at Auburn, but Saturday in Pullman, in front of a sold out crown at Martin Stadium down by five with two minutes to go, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix silenced the haters. A 50-yard touchdown pass...
